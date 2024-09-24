SMT Scharf AG New In The Prime Standard Of The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

As of today, SMT Scharf AG (ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency requirements. Previously, the shares were traded via the open market (quotation board) in Frankfurt.

To mark the listing of SMT Scharf AG, an opening bell ceremony was held in the morning with representatives of the company on the trading floor in Frankfurt. Following the segment change, the shares can still be traded via the trading venues Xetra and Börse Frankfurt. Specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Baader Bank.