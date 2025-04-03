smartTrade Announces Strategic Investment From TA Alongside CEO And Management

smartTrade Technologies (“smartTrade”), a leading global provider of multi-asset electronic trading and payments platforms, today announced the entering into of an agreement in relation to a strategic investment from TA Associates (“TA”), a leading global private equity firm. David Vincent, CEO and Co-Founder of smartTrade, and the broader management team, would invest alongside TA at closing, reinforcing their shared commitment to the company’s future.

Headquartered in Aix-en-Provence, France, with subsidiaries in London, Paris, Geneva, New York, Toronto, Tokyo and Singapore, smartTrade empowers customers to grow their electronic trading and payments business through secure, cost-efficient and technologically advanced end-to-end SaaS solutions. TA’s investment would support continued product innovation, geographic expansion and scalable growth, with a particular emphasis on AI-driven solutions and deployment flexibility.

Upon completion of the transaction, Hg, a leading investor in European and transatlantic software and services businesses, would fully exit its majority investment in smartTrade. The transaction will be subject to customary workers’ council consultation process under applicable laws.

David Vincent, CEO & Co-Founder of smartTrade, said: “Our customers have always been our North Star and this partnership with TA will enhance our ability to serve them with innovative trading and payments solutions. My decision to invest alongside the management team and TA underscores our shared belief in smartTrade’s trajectory. We're grateful to Hg for their strategic support over the past five years. During that time, we doubled our revenue, executed our first acquisition which strengthened our presence in North America, and laid the foundation for scalable growth. Looking ahead, we are committed to driving the next wave of client-centric innovation, including accelerated AI adoption and greater flexibility in hosting and execution, to meet our customers’ evolving needs."

“smartTrade has firmly established itself at the forefront of electronic trading and payments technology. We believe the company’s market-leading solutions, culture of innovation and unwavering commitment to client success have positioned it well for continued growth,” said Max Cancre, Managing Director at TA. “We look forward to partnering with David and the whole smartTrade team as they continue to scale globally and drive further advancements for the capital markets industry,” added Morgan Seigler, Managing Director at TA.

Sebastien Briens, Partner at Hg, said: “We’ve worked in close partnership with smartTrade since 2020, helping to strengthen its position as the best-in-class modern trading and payments technology vendor. We thank David Vincent and his team for their impressive execution and continued focus on innovation, and we wish them well in their next phase of growth.”

Terms of the transaction are not disclosed. smartTrade was advised by Arma Partners. Houlihan Lokey and Deutsche Bank were advisers to TA Associates.