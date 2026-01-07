SmartSearch Completes Acquisition Of Credas To Enhance Digital Compliance Solutions - Acquisition Enhances SmartSearch’s Position As One Of The UK’s Foremost Digital KYC And AML Compliance Platforms

Ilkley-based digital compliance specialist SmartSearch has completed the acquisition of Credas Technologies Ltd. The combined business will deliver enhanced flexibility and innovation, helping regulated firms across sectors such as financial services, legal, accountancy, property, and insurance to manage risk and meet evolving KYC and AML requirements.

By uniting Credas’ cutting-edge technology and trusted brand with SmartSearch’s proven reputation and best-in-class platform, the combined business will offer enhanced flexibility, capability, and innovation.

Phil Cotter, CEO, SmartSearch, comments: “This acquisition enables us to streamline onboarding and monitoring for regulated firms, combining complementary technologies to deliver greater efficiency and accelerate product development.”

SmartSearch currently supports over 7,500 UK customers, providing automated Sanctions, PEP, UBO, and adverse media screening. The combined business will serve more than 8,500 regulated firms and continue SmartSearch’s Growth trajectory.

Tim Barnett, CEO, Credas, added: “With financial crime on the rise, digital identity verification is more critical than ever. Joining SmartSearch allows us to help more businesses protect themselves and maintain compliance.”

The acquisition also underscores the strong backing of SmartSearch’s investors, Triple Private Equity, and confirms the successful execution of the company’s growth strategy. Backed by these investments, SmartSearch, which was named a 2025 Long-Term Growth Champion by the Financial Times and Statista, has developed one of the UK’s most comprehensive digital compliance platforms.

Ben Shepherd, Head of Value Creation & Founding Partner at Triple said: “The acquisition of Credas reflects SmartSearch’s continued upward trajectory in the market for digital compliance solutions. We have no doubt that SmartSearch, with the addition of Credas, will continue to trailblaze in this fast-moving market.”