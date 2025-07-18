Smart Start: Statement On The GENIUS Act, SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, July 18, 2025

The signing of the GENIUS Act into law marks an important milestone in the effort to bring regulatory clarity to crypto—a necessary prerequisite for innovation in our markets to flourish and for the American public to benefit from that innovation. The new law confirms that payment stablecoins are not securities. People have voted with their dollars—privately issued stablecoins already enjoy broad use as a payments mechanism. The GENIUS Act, by putting a regulatory framework around them, aims to protect current and future users and the financial system. The GENIUS Act charges state and federal banking regulators with overseeing payment stablecoin issuers. This clear direction from Congress also should serve as a catalyst for the SEC to provide guidance on how SEC registrants can use—and accommodate their customers’ use of—payment stablecoins. I invite investors and market participants regulated by the SEC to engage with the Crypto Task Force on what the Commission needs to do, in light of the GENIUS Act, to ensure that SEC registrants interacting with payment stablecoins can serve their customers effectively, efficiently, and safely.[1]

[1] To provide written input or request a meeting, see https://www.sec.gov/about/crypto-task-force.