Smart Centres Index 5: US Challenges Europe For Dominance In Technology Index

The Smart Centres Index explores the ability of global commercial centres to create, develop, and deploy technology. Leading centres in the SCI are based in places which combine an innovative, cultural centre with a high-performing university sector across STEM subjects, supported by a well-developed regulatory, commercial, and financial services.

SCI 5 Results

Leading US and Western European centres show a strong performance. Asia/Pacific centres continue to lag slightly behind, which is surprising given the technology and science strengths of China in particular.

New York maintained its first position in the index, with London second, and Hong Kong in third place.

Five Western European centres feature in the top 10, with four from the US. Hong Kong is the only Asia/Pacific centre in the top 10.

The average rating for all centres rose 2.3%, compared with SCI 4. Only five centres fell in the SCI ratings.

Only five centres rose 10 or more places in the rankings in SCI 5, while nine centres fell 10 or more places.

US centres generally rank lower for Creative Intensity than their overall rank; and Chinese and other Asia/Pacific centres score lower for Innovation Support, including regulation, than they do for the other dimensions.

The top 20 ranked centres in SCI 5 are shown in the table below:

Professor Michael Mainelli, Executive Chairman of Z/Yen said:

“Innovation in technology and science arises from calculated serendipity, bringing together talented people to find new ways to look at and interact with the world. Global centres that create spaces & places for people to gather and extend the reach of our technological development will be the commercial success stories of the future.”

