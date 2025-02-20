SkySparc Strengthens Asset Management Capabilities Through Strategic Partnership With Auxality - New Collaboration Delivers Integrated Solutions To Help Asset Managers Simplify And Automate Administration And Regulatory Responsibilities While Reducing Operational Costs

SkySparc, a leading corporate and financial institutions solutions provider, announces a strategic partnership with Auxality, a financial workflow digitalization specialist, to enhance its asset management capabilities. This collaboration strengthens SkySparc's position in delivering comprehensive solutions for asset managers, focusing on workflow optimization and regulatory compliance.

The partnership addresses growing operational challenges faced by asset managers, including increasing regulatory requirements, data management complexity, and margin pressure. By combining SkySparc's expertise in financial systems integration with Auxality's specialized workflow solutions, the alliance offers asset managers a robust framework of solutions for maintaining data accuracy, ensuring compliance, and reducing operational costs.

A key feature of the partnership is the seamless integration of solutions within clients' existing workflows, eliminating the need for separate third-party systems. This integration is enhanced by SkySparc's OmniFi platform, providing comprehensive monitoring capabilities across all processes. The collaboration also enables Auxality to offer expanded service coverage, including 24/7 support capabilities.

Joakim Wiener, CEO, SkySparc, said: "This strategic partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to enabling continuous innovation within financial institutions. Together with Auxality, we can help our clients excel in managing the increasing complexities of fund administration and regulatory compliance. This collaboration further strengthens our position as a full-service provider to financial institutions."

George Sallfeldt, CEO, Auxality, said: "In today's increasingly complex regulatory environment, asset managers need solutions that reduce operational burden while ensuring compliance. By integrating directly with existing systems and digitising outputs we eliminate data redundancy and manual updates, allowing our clients to focus on their core business of managing investments. Our partnership with SkySparc enables us to deliver a truly integrated workflow solution with full support."

The partnership enables asset managers to streamline documentation creation and maintenance while ensuring data consistency across all platforms. Through automated workflows and enhanced monitoring capabilities, organizations can significantly reduce operational overhead while strengthening their compliance framework. The integrated approach ensures all data remains current and accurate, minimizing risks associated with manual processes and regulatory reporting.