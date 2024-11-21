SkySparc Strengthens Americas Practice With Appointment Of Ex-PwC Executive Logan Wacker To Lead Treasury Technology Delivery

SkySparc, a leading corporate and financial institutions solutions provider, announces the appointment of Logan Wacker as Managing Director, Americas Practice Lead, to build and lead the company's treasury technology delivery offering. By combining deep domain expertise with cutting-edge technology solutions, SkySparc enables finance leaders to transform their operations through intelligent, data-driven decision-making and automated workflows.

Logan will spearhead the execution of high-impact delivery and strategic sales initiatives across SkySparc Americas, accelerating growth with targeted clients. His role focuses on ensuring seamless project execution while partnering with the European team to strengthen and expand SkySparc's treasury technology and consulting capabilities. A key focus will be growing joint client relationships with Kyriba, where SkySparc's OmniFi platform enhances Kyriba's functionality by streamlining data integration, automating reconciliation processes, and providing the essential foundation for AI-driven treasury operations. This powerful combination enables organizations to evolve from routine data gathering to strategic analysis while maximizing their technology investments.

With a decade of experience as a seasoned management consultant, Logan has established himself as a strategic advisor to multinational corporations and private equity firms, specializing in corporate finance, treasury, and technology transformations. His track record includes building two acclaimed consulting practices focused on high-impact delivery and purpose-driven teams. Based in Minneapolis, Logan will strengthen SkySparc's presence in key markets across the central United States.

Joakim Wiener, CEO, SkySparc, said: "Our investment in the Americas represents a significant commitment to the world's largest treasury market. Logan's appointment, bringing top talent from PricewaterhouseCoopers to our team, speaks volumes about our ambition and ability to attract industry leaders as we accelerate our growth in this crucial region."

Jeff Struzenski, Managing Director, SkySparc Americas, said: "Logan's focus on practice leadership and delivery excellence is crucial as we expand our presence across the Americas. His proven ability to build and lead high-performing teams complements our existing capabilities perfectly.”

Logan Wacker, Managing Director, Americas Practice Lead, SkySparc, said: "SkySparc is a premier technology and treasury consultancy with a strong foothold in the Nordic and European markets. Now is the moment to scale aggressively in the world's largest treasury market—the Americas—and I'm excited to join Jeff, Henrik, Joakim, and the broader SkySparc team on this journey."