SkySparc Enhances Treasury Offering With New Instimatch Partnership - Digital Cash Deposit Platform Gives Treasury Teams Access To Competitive Rates And Streamlined Processes Across Multiple Markets

SkySparc, a leading corporate and financial institutions solutions provider, announces a strategic partnership with Instimatch Global, the award-winning digital platform for institutional short-term money market trading, to significantly broaden its treasury management capabilities. Under this new arrangement, SkySparc will introduce corporate clients and financial institutions in the Nordics to a digital solution for cash deposit management that connects users to over 300 counterparties across more than 30 countries worldwide.

Today's treasury professionals face growing challenges in a volatile market environment, from finding optimal deposit rates to streamlining transaction workflows. The Instimatch solution directly addresses these needs by providing real-time price discovery, digital negotiation tools, and automated post-trade processing. For SkySparc's clientele, this means simplified access to competitive rates alongside reduced operational complexity.

"In our experience, treasurers are increasingly looking for digital solutions that provide both market access and process efficiency," said Joakim Wiener, CEO, SkySparc. "Partnering with Instimatch allows us to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that respond directly to the evolving needs of our treasury clients. In volatile times, treasurers need tools that offer both control and agility. Instimatch is a natural fit with our mission to help clients modernize, simplify, and gain greater transparency in cash and liquidity management."

Adrian Edelmann, CEO, Instimatch, said: "SkySparc's deep expertise and trusted relationships with treasury teams across the Nordics make them an ideal partner to expand the reach of our platform. Together, we're bringing next-generation digital cash deposit capabilities to a broader audience — empowering treasurers to operate with greater confidence, efficiency, and market access."

Christofer Hedlund, Treasury Sales Europe & Senior Consultant, SkySparc, said: "As a former treasurer, I understand first-hand the need for flexible, secure, and efficient deposit solutions. Instimatch brings digital transformation to a critical treasury function — eliminating manual workflows and making it easier to respond to fast-changing market conditions."

Key features of Instimatch include instant rate comparison across hundreds of potential counterparties, electronic deal negotiation with proof of best execution, and seamless integration with existing treasury management systems. The service also offers compliance-friendly configuration options with role-based access controls. This partnership establishes SkySparc as a Nordic reseller for the Instimatch platform.

This addition to SkySparc's offering reflects the company's commitment to bringing innovative treasury tools to the Nordic region. By providing a secure electronic channel for liquidity management, the collaboration enables organizations and banks to navigate financial volatility with enhanced visibility and control.