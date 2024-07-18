Skysparc Appoints Treasury Industry Expert Jeff Struzenski To Drive Integrated Financial Operations Solutions Across The Americas

SkySparc, a leading corporate and financial institutions solutions provider, has appointed industry stalwart Jeff Struzenski as its new Managing Director, SkySparc Americas, to help augment enterprise liquidity management processes across the financial operations of the region’s corporates and banks. Positioned at the nexus of treasury consulting, optimization, platform integration, and AI, SkySparc aims to empower finance leaders by implementing agile, data-driven financial decision-making.

Jeff will be responsible for expanding SkySparc's practice into the Americas. His focus will be on delivering integrated solutions that enhance existing financial systems, by providing end-to-end integration, improved reporting, data utilization, and automation. This approach aims to unify treasury, risk management, payments, and working capital processes, enabling real-time, intelligent enterprise liquidity decisions. By maximizing clients' return on their existing investments while advancing their financial operations capabilities, SkySparc is uniquely positioned to help organizations transform their approach to financial management in an increasingly complex global economy.

Jeff has over 25 years of experience in the financial sector, notably serving as Senior Vice President of Global Banking at Kyriba, where he led global banking partnerships with Goldman Sachs, Citi, and U.S. Bank. Previously, he was Managing Director at EY, where he headed the New England Wealth and Asset Management consulting practice. Before that he was at ION, where he was responsible for Wallstreet Systems America, building a strong legacy platform which included landing several key clients such as GE Capital, Toyota Financial, Vanguard, IBM, and Blackstone.

Joakim Wiener, CEO, SkySparc, said: “Jeff is joining SkySparc at a truly exciting time and I am extremely pleased he has agreed to spearhead our growth in the Americas. Jeff brings a unique skill set combining consulting, general management, and liquidity domain expertise to the role, making him especially qualified to help our clients transform their financial operations. The Americas market is ripe for these services, and SkySparc, combined with the recent acquisition of infiniance, is in a prime position to help accelerate this changing landscape."

Jeff Struzenski, Managing Director, SkySparc Americas, said: "I'm thrilled to join SkySparc and lead our efforts in the Americas with our hands-on, practical business approach to assist clients in rethinking how they can elevate their financial operations. Our goal is to provide a streamlined, integrated method that will enable organizations to move towards a more unified, intelligent financial ecosystem to drive strategic decision-making and operational excellence."