SkySparc Acquires Infiniance To Combine Expertise To Strengthen Position In Nordic Treasury Consulting

SkySparc, a leading corporate and financial institutions solutions provider, has joined forces with infiniance, a treasury management consultancy for the corporate finance sector, in a move that will make the combined firm one of the leading treasury consultancies in the Nordic region.

Established in 2013 and headquartered in Copenhagen, infiniance provides independent, high-quality financial advisory and best-practice solutions within financial processes and systems. Working predominantly with corporate treasuries, the firm also maintains close partnerships with recognized software providers such as SAP, FIS, and Kyriba. infiniance has clients across the Nordics, the Netherlands, and the UK, with a subsidiary based in India.

By joining forces with infiniance, SkySparc advances its strategic growth objectives. The newly formed alliance will broaden the geographical and technological reach of both companies. Together, the two companies are better equipped to serve their client base by combining their treasury management expertise with infiniance’s significant market presence in Denmark and experience dealing with robust technology platforms including SAP, FIS, and Kyriba. This synergy enhances the ability to offer comprehensive, senior-level insights and solutions to treasurers in the Nordics, the UK, and beyond, strengthening its role as a trusted partner in the financial industry.

infiniance will continue to operate “business as usual” in Denmark, with increased capabilities and access to the full services portfolio of SkySparc, including the award-winning SaaS-based automation platform OmniFi, and the ability to offer 24/7 support services.

Joakim Wiener, CEO, SkySparc, said: "Combining strengths with infiniance enables SkySparc to offer our clients a broader range of expertise and a more robust partnership in today's challenging environment. With infiniance's advanced capabilities in treasury and risk management, working capital, payment solutions, and compliance, we enhance our ability to support our clients through critical transitions and technological migrations. We are excited to integrate infiniance's strengths with our own, delivering a more comprehensive and resilient service portfolio that addresses the ever-evolving needs of our clients."

Henrik Juhler, Managing Partner, infiniance, said: "infiniance is pleased to enhance our service offerings in the Nordics and now be able to offer consultants in even more locations, including local offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. This expansion enables us to utilize SkySparc's global reach and provide additional services. This partnership also allows us to integrate SkySparc’s robust technological solutions into our service offerings to Danish clients. With access to even more highly skilled Treasury consultants, the acquisition only reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, strategic resources to our clients.”

Looking forward, the combined companies aim to expand their treasury advisory services further across Europe and beyond. The financial terms of the acquisition have not been made public. SkySparc is majority-owned by Bragnum Invest, a Swedish investor in high-growth firms, with management and staff owning minority stakes.