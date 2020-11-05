Skyline University College Signs A MoU With The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange

Skyline University College (SUC) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) aimed at providing scholarship opportunities to undergraduate and graduate students. Under this agreement, the two entities will share knowledge and provide DGCX members as well as their families the chance to pursue higher education at SUC’s School of Business and School of Information Technology (IT).
The announcement was made through a virtual MoU signing ceremony last month and was attended by Mohammad In’airat, SUC Vice-Chancellor, and senior DGCX executives including Les Male, CEO, Abdullah Harmoozi, Head of Outreach and Engagement and Sayed Bekab, Commercial Director.
The management team of SUC, as well as its Vice-Chairman, Nitin Anand, welcomed the DGCX team of executives on campus as they discussed the launch of the scholarship program.
The Vice-Chancellor at SUC, Dr. Mohammad In’airat stated, “It is with great pleasure that we announce this collaboration with DGCX. This is a special year for all of us at Skyline University College, as this year we are celebrating our 30th anniversary of the long journey of academic excellence and quality education. This partnership will add value in guiding the development of academic programs that focuses on the futuristic skills required by the job markets and in evaluating the effectiveness and relevancy of our existing programs, a continuous and regular program reviews are being carried-out on a regular basis by SUC where the contribution to this element from our partner organizations really bring the difference of delivering quality education to our students.”
He added: “The dedication and commitment of our faculty members and staff was awarded this year with SUC having received its first QS Star rating with an overall rating of four stars. In two significant areas, namely teaching and employability, we have proudly achieved a rating of five stars in both the areas. In continuation and support to this, we would like to have our students in seeking learning and professional experience with DGCX through internships and permanent placements. We extend our collaboration with DGCX for executing meaningful activities which benefits both in long term relationship.”
The CEO at DGCX, Les Male commented, “At DGCX, we are always looking for ways to give back to our members and this MoU will allow us to invest in their personal growth and development. The signing of this agreement is also in line with our vision to expand our Outreach and Engagement Programme, as we focus our efforts on providing our members with opportunities that will assist them in advancing their professional careers. We are immensely proud of this initiative and are excited to be offering them the opportunity to pursue higher education, as well as the chance to acquire new skills to succeed in tomorrow’s workplace.”
As part of the agreement, the scholarships will consist of a Management Development Program, Executive Development Program and numerous workshops, offering members the opportunity to further strengthen their skills and enhance their capabilities in the workplace.
The MoU is aligned with DGCX’s Outreach and Engagement Programme; which is aimed at engaging the exchange’s local community and exchanging best practices. The agreement also follows several other partnerships for DGCX, with leading educational institutions throughout the country.
On its part, the SUC has been forging and strengthening partnerships with various organizations and communities for 30 years, as part of its initiatives to make quality education accessible to everyone.
The SUC has always valued its external relations - and this year, its Corporate Affairs Office (CAO) and Centre of Continuing Learning (CCL) conducted many events, professional certification Programs, trainings and webinars along with both academic and nonacademic activities - in collaboration with corporate and government partners in as part of its University Social Responsibility (USR).