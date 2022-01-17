Skilling Raises €10 Million In Latest Fundraising Round To Fuel Future Growth

Skilling, a global provider of online investment and trading services, announces that it has closed its largest funding round to date bringing in €10 million in capital and €15 million in the past 18 months from seasoned Scandinavian investors. The latest financing has increased the company’s valuation by nearly 50% in just the past year. This announcement is made on the back of a record year with triple-digit yearly increases in active users, trade volumes and revenues.
Group CEO of Skilling, Michael Kamerman, announced, “This fundraising round represents the beginning of the next phase of Skilling’s growth as we further assert ourselves in the fintech industry. We are pleased to have several forward-looking investors from various countries committed to contributing to Skilling’s long-term growth.
The company will deploy its fresh capital to accelerate the recruiting of top talent and further advance its proprietary trading tech to remain adaptive in the ever-changing world of investing and online trading. The company’s vision is to offer simple but robust technology that allows customers to navigate their trading and investments throughout the customer’s financial life. This long-term vision with investments in a deep proprietary tech stack supported by some of the industry’s brightest talent will accelerate Skilling's position within its current industry and beyond.
The capital raise comes after an exciting year for Skilling as the company launched a number of products and services such as its introducing broker and affiliate program with a bespoke partnership portal adding functionality and transparency for partners, as well as the launch of the Skilling Copy platform, where customers can copy or follow thousands of trading strategies provided by other traders. In 2021, Skilling was one of the first brokers to offer trending products in light of the “meme trading” culture that captivated traders and the public throughout the year. It’s clear that Skilling stays up-to-date with current trends, and remains committed to its vision: to keep diversifying its business in order to be there for traders and investors throughout their financial lives.