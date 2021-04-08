SIX Welcomes SEBA Bank As New ETP Issuer

Tomorrow, the Swiss Stock Exchange will welcome SEBA Bank as a new ETP issuer. SEBA Bank is the third ETP issuer joining in 2021 and with its four ETPs further enlarges the choice of products with a crypto-currency underlying at SIX.
“When allocating their assets to crypto-currencies, investors are increasingly making the conscious decision in favour of SIX as it offers crucial advantages like transparency, liquidity and fair as well as orderly pricing. With the new products from SEBA, investors have the comprehensive range of 79 crypto products to choose from”, says Christian Reuss, Head SIX Swiss Exchange, Markets, SIX.
The Swiss Stock Exchange is the world’s leading market place for regulated products with crypto-currency underlyings with CHF 2.42 bn. trading turnover and 71’426 trades year to date. In the sixth year after the admission of crypto products to trading at SIX, seven ETP and structured products issuers offer products on eight different crypto currencies. Tomorrow, SEBA Bank will list a Bitcoin as well as an Ethereum and a crypto basket ETP, taking the number of ETPs to 51 – further strengthening the position of the Swiss Stock Exchange as the world’s leading market place for regulated crypto products.
Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in (Zug) Switzerland, SEBA Bank was one of the first financial institutions with a focus on digital assets and crypto currencies to receive a Swiss banking and securities dealer license in 2019. SEBA Bank offers a wide range of banking services meeting high security and compliance standards. SEBA Bank enables clients to invest, safekeep and trade in digital and traditional assets as well as borrow against these assets and issue tokens – all out of an integrated and end-to-end banking platform.
|Product Name
|Trading Currency
|ISIN
|
Market Maker
|
SEBA Crypto Asset Select Index ETP (USD)
|USD
|CH0568452707
|Goldenberg Hehmeyer
|
SEBA Bitcoin ETP (USD)
|USD
|CH0558875933
|Goldenberg Hehmeyer
|
SEBA Bitcoin ETP (CHF - Hedged)
|CHF
|CH0574683683
|Goldenberg Hehmeyer
|
SEBA Ethereum ETP (USD)
|USD
|CH0587418630
|Goldenberg Hehmeyer