SIX Update On Worldline Participation

SIX today announced that it supports Worldline’s transformation plans and will back the related proposals at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting. Worldline remains a valued partner of SIX in the payments area. Reflecting its capital allocation and growth priorities, SIX will not participate in Worldline’s announced capital increase.



SIX’s 2025 Group net result will include an estimated non-cash impact in relation to Worldline of approx. CHF -550 million, primarily reflecting Worldline’s goodwill impairment announced with its 2025 half-year results. Adjusted for Worldline-related effects, the Group net result is expected at approx. CHF 250 million, and the Board of Directors expects to propose a stable dividend for 2025.

SIX supports the transformation plans presented today by Worldline at its Investor Day and will back the related proposals at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting. It has, however, decided not to participate in Worldline’s announced capital increase and will accept the corresponding dilution compared to the current 10.5%. SIX is convinced that this is the right course of action in view of its capital-allocation priorities, business and growth strategy, customer relationships and responsibilities vis-a-vis its shareholders.

As a consequence of the expected dilution and reduction of influence following Giulia Fitzpatrick’s resignation as a member of the Worldline Board of Directors before year-end, SIX will manage its Worldline stake as a financial investment in the future.

Acquisition of Worldline’s Electronic Data Management Business (ex-CETREL Securities)

SIX today also announced that it has agreed to acquire the electronic data management business from Worldline (ex-CETREL Securities), which supports customers in complying with regulatory requirements and minimising related risks. This strategic acquisition will enhance SIX’s already strong position in the increasingly important sanctioned securities monitoring business as part of its growth strategy.

Closing is expected in the first half year of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Reported Results Impacted by Worldline Non-Cash Effects

SIX’s 2025 Group net result will include an accounting impact totaling approx. CHF -550 million in relation to its Worldline participation, an estimate based on yesterday’s closing price of the Worldline share. This comprises the previously reported value adjustment in the first half of 2025, SIX’s share of Worldline’s goodwill impairment announced by Worldline with its half-year results, as well as effects resulting from an expected accounting reclassification, which remain subject to the development of Worldline’s share price until year-end.

SIX thus expects to report a negative Group net result in the estimated amount of approx. CHF -300 million for 2025. All Worldline-related effects are non-cash and will not affect the company’s strong free cash flow generation.

In the operating business, SIX has continued the positive trend of the first half of the year and expects mid-single digit revenue growth as well as strong EBITDA growth for the full year 2025. Adjusted for Worldline-related effects, the Group net result is expected at approx. CHF 250 million.

For the financial year 2025, the SIX Board of Directors expects to propose a stable dividend compared to the CHF 5.30 per share paid out for the year 2024.

The capital position of SIX remains solid: at year-end, the equity ratio is projected to lie above 60%, and the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio will reach approx. 1.0x.

SIX will announce its 2025 financial results on 24 March 2026.



