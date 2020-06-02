SIX Trading Key Figures: May 2020

In May 2020 trading turnover on the Swiss Stock Exchange was down 15.3% compared to the previous month and reached CHF 130.4 billion, while the number of transactions dropped by 11.5% to a total of 7,800,414. In comparison with the corresponding period last year, trading turnover was up by 48.7% to reach CHF 867.9 billion, while the number of trades rose by 111.5% to a total of 47,807,395. The SMI® rose by 2.1% and reached 9,831.5 points at the end of May.
- Trading turnover of CHF 130.4 billion (-15.3% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 7,800,414 (-11.5% month-on-month)
- SMI® index at 9,831.5 points at the end of May (+2.1% month-on-month)
The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 29 May, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 11.6 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 27 May, with 554,590 transactions The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was NESTLE N with CHF 12.8 billion; ROCHE GS was the most traded stock with 447,811 transactions.
In products with crypto currencies as underlyings, trading turnover in May reached CHF 80.0 million – the second highest monthly turnover in 2020. The number of trades increased by 48% over the previous month to 3,402, a new high in the current year. In total, 86 crypto products were traded in May. The product with the highest turnover was ZXBTAV on Bitcoin, with CHF 50.7 million; it was also the most traded product with 1,100 transactions.
|Since beginning of 2020
|
Trading days since beginning of 2020: 102
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 103
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|725'906
|56.3%
|
Bonds CHF
|60'865
|18.0%
|
ETFs
|59'461
|38.4%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|10'346
|-41.5%
|
Structured products and warrants
|11'285
|60.7%
|
TOTAL
|867'862
|48.7%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|46'456'110
|113.2%
|
Bonds CHF
|140'519
|-0.1%
|
ETFs
|778'909
|78.0%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|7'937
|-20.2%
|
Structured products and warrants
|423'920
|96.3%
|
TOTAL
|47'807'395
|111.5%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|145
|2.8%
|
Structured products and warrants
|29'564
|74.0%
|
May 2020
|
Trading days May 2020: 19
|
Trading days in previous month: 20
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|111'313
|-10.2%
|
Bonds CHF
|9'632
|-18.2%
|
ETFs
|6'403
|-57.4%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1'720
|5.3%
|
Structured products and warrants
|1'336
|-18.9%
|
TOTAL
|130'404
|-15.3%
|
|
Number of trades
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|7'592'470
|-11.1%
|
Bonds CHF
|23'102
|-18.2%
|
ETFs
|115'410
|-24.2%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|973
|-33.8%
|
Structured products and warrants
|68'459
|-23.4%
|
TOTAL
|7'800'414
|-11.5%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|24
|-45.5%
|
Structured products and warrants
|4'693
|-11.1%
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of 2019
|
SMI® PR
|9'831.5
|2.1%
|-7.4%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|1'460.8
|3.6%
|-10.6%
|
SMIM® PR
|2'448.2
|6.4%
|-11.6%
|
SPI® TR
|12'246.1
|2.9%
|-4.6%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|4'274.5
|6.5%
|-7.9%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|5'772.5
|7.8%
|3.6%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|5'030.0
|8.9%
|5.4%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|139.7
|0.1%
|-0.7%