SIX Trading Key Figures: May 2020

Date 02/06/2020

In May 2020 trading turnover on the Swiss Stock Exchange was down 15.3% compared to the previous month and reached CHF 130.4 billion, while the number of transactions dropped by 11.5% to a total of 7,800,414. In comparison with the corresponding period last year, trading turnover was up by 48.7% to reach CHF 867.9 billion, while the number of trades rose by 111.5% to a total of 47,807,395. The SMI® rose by 2.1% and reached 9,831.5 points at the end of May.

  • Trading turnover of CHF 130.4 billion (-15.3% month-on-month)
  • Number of trades 7,800,414 (-11.5% month-on-month)
  • SMI® index at 9,831.5 points at the end of May (+2.1% month-on-month)

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 29 May, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 11.6 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 27 May, with 554,590 transactions The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was NESTLE N with CHF 12.8 billion; ROCHE GS was the most traded stock with 447,811 transactions.

In products with crypto currencies as underlyings, trading turnover in May reached CHF 80.0 million – the second highest monthly turnover in 2020. The number of trades increased by 48% over the previous month to 3,402, a new high in the current year. In total, 86 crypto products were traded in May. The product with the highest turnover was ZXBTAV on Bitcoin, with CHF 50.7 million; it was also the most traded product with 1,100 transactions.

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below and on our website.
Since beginning of 2020

Trading days since beginning of 2020: 102

Trading days in same prior-year period: 103

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 725'906 56.3%

Bonds CHF

 60'865 18.0%

ETFs

 59'461 38.4%

Bonds non-CHF

 10'346 -41.5%

Structured products and warrants

 11'285 60.7%

TOTAL

 867'862 48.7%

 

Number of trades

Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 46'456'110 113.2%

Bonds CHF

 140'519 -0.1%

ETFs

 778'909 78.0%

Bonds non-CHF

 7'937 -20.2%

Structured products and warrants

 423'920 96.3%

TOTAL

 47'807'395 111.5%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds  CHF

 145 2.8%

Structured products and warrants

 29'564 74.0%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

May 2020

Trading days May 2020: 19

Trading days in previous month: 20

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 111'313 -10.2%

Bonds CHF

 9'632 -18.2%

ETFs

 6'403 -57.4%

Bonds non-CHF

 1'720 5.3%

Structured products and warrants

 1'336 -18.9%

TOTAL

 130'404 -15.3%

 

Number of trades

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 7'592'470 -11.1%

Bonds CHF

 23'102 -18.2%

ETFs

 115'410 -24.2%

Bonds non-CHF

 973 -33.8%

Structured products and warrants

 68'459 -23.4%

TOTAL

 7'800'414 -11.5%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds CHF

 24 -45.5%

Structured products and warrants

 4'693 -11.1%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

Index

Month-end reading

Change versus end of previous month

Change since end of 2019

SMI® PR

 9'831.5 2.1% -7.4%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

 1'460.8 3.6% -10.6%

SMIM® PR

 2'448.2 6.4% -11.6%

SPI® TR

 12'246.1 2.9% -4.6%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 4'274.5 6.5% -7.9%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 5'772.5 7.8% 3.6%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 5'030.0 8.9% 5.4%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 139.7 0.1% -0.7%
 

More detailed information

 

Statistical Monthly Report

Statistical Monthly Report
 

Intraday Activity

Intraday Activity