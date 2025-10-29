SIX To Harmonize Trading Platforms Across Its Trading Venues, With Aquis Technologies Selected As Technology Provider

SIX and Aquis announce that Aquis Technologies has been selected as the technology provider for the implementation of a harmonized trading platform for SIX.

The implementation of a shared trading platform across all of the exchanges operated by SIX – including SIX Swiss Exchange, Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) and Aquis – will facilitate a unified experience for clients. With a harmonized ‘one plug, multiple trading venues’ connection, clients will benefit from innovative trading solutions, easy market access and, ultimately more liquidity.

The exchanges will be run across the ‘Aquis Equinox’ matching engine: a technology solution currently underpinning multiple exchanges and trading venues worldwide, including Aquis, that offers high availability, exceptional robustness and fault tolerance, industry-leading ultra-low latency and 24/7/365 continuous uptime capability. Based on Aquis’ technology, SIX is building a next-gen pan-European platform providing harmonized access to clients across all SIX venues, solidifying its position as an exchange innovator.

Aquis’ technology offering has built strong momentum in recent years. A growing number of financial institutions around the world are now powered by Aquis technology and with SIX one of the largest primary exchange groups in Europe. As exchange innovators, SIX and Aquis will continue to build on this successful basis by further expanding its technology business in the coming years.

Tomas Kindler, Global Head Exchanges & Executive Board Member, SIX, said: “Harmonizing all our platforms through Aquis’ cutting-edge, regulatory grade technology represents a major technological milestone for SIX and a defining leap in our evolution as a pan European exchange innovator. With the concept of ‘One Plug, Multiple Trading Venues’, our existing participants in the Swiss and Spanish markets will be able to benefit from a next-gen trading system, delivering innovation, new functionalities and unrivalled access to investment opportunities in multiple markets with just one harmonised connection standard to our multiple trading platforms. This harmonization will significantly reduce operational complexity and provide our participants with the best possible trading experience and access to services via some of the most advanced trading technology available today.”

David Stevens, CEO, Aquis, said: “The decision by SIX – one of Europe’s largest exchange groups – to use Aquis’ technology only reinforces the strength and capability of the Aquis matching engine and related services. Alongside our work to build an industry-leading harmonized platform for SIX exchanges, we are excited to continue expanding our technology offering and client base in the coming years.”

SIX selected Aquis as the winning technology provider following a comprehensive, multi-stage selection process involving several vendors, and joint development work has commenced with strong momentum. The new platform for equity and equity-like products is expected to launch in 2027, with other asset classes to follow.

SIX is working closely with the relevant regulatory authorities to obtain the necessary approvals, ensuring that all required authorizations are in place for further enhancing the trading experience for clients across Europe.