SIX Swiss Stock Exchange: Index Adjustments On The Occasion Of The Ordinary Index Review

Changes to the SMI® and SPI®20 index baskets

Admission to the SMI® and SPI®20

SONOVA N CH0012549785



Exclusion from the SMI® and SPI®20

SGS N CH0002497458





Changes to the SMIM® index basket

Admission to the SMIM®

SGS N CH0002497458

ROCHE I CH0012032113

BELIMO N CH1101098163





Exclusion from the SMIM®

SONOVA N CH0012549785

BB BIOTECH N CH0038389992

CEMBRA MONEY BANK N CH0225173167





Changes to the SLI® index basket

NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION

SLI® 9% cappings

Based on the SLI® index rules, section 8.14.4, and according to the capping selection list 9%1, the weight of the following securities will be limited to 9%:

NESTLE N CH0038863350

ROCHE N CH0012032048

NOVARTIS N CH0012005267

ZURICH INSURANCEN CH0011075394

Changes to the SPI® Small, Mid and Large index baskets

Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Large

STRAUMANN N CH1175448666



Changes from SPI® Large to SPI® Mid

LOGITECH N CH0025751329



Changes from SPI® Small to SPI® Mid

SENSIRION N CH0406705126



Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Small

VALORA N CH0002088976



Changes to the SXI Life Sciences®

Admission to the SXI Life Sciences®

ROCHE I CH0012032113

SHL TELEMEDICINE N IL0010855885





Exclusion from the SXI Life Sciences®

XLIFE SCIENCES N CH0461929603



Changes to the SXI Bio+Medtech®

Admission to the SXI Bio+Medtech®

SHL TELEMEDICINE N IL0010855885



Exclusion from the SXI Bio+Medtech®

XLIFE SCIENCES N CH0461929603

Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds

Admission to SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds

REALSTONE CH0039415010



Exclusion from SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds

SWISSCANTO IFCA CH0037430946



Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Shares