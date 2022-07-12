SIX Swiss Stock Exchange: Index Adjustments On The Occasion Of The Ordinary Index Review

SIX has decided to make changes to the index baskets on the basis of a recommendation from the Index Commission and in compliance with the SMI®, SLI®, SPI® and SXI® index rules. The indices will be adjusted on 16 September 2022 after closing. The adjustment takes effect on 19 September 2022.
Changes to the SMI® and SPI®20 index baskets
Admission to the SMI® and SPI®20
SONOVA N
|CH0012549785
Exclusion from the SMI® and SPI®20
SGS N
CH0002497458
Changes to the SMIM® index basket
Admission to the SMIM®
SGS N
CH0002497458
ROCHE I
CH0012032113
BELIMO N
CH1101098163
Exclusion from the SMIM®
SONOVA N
CH0012549785
BB BIOTECH N
CH0038389992
CEMBRA MONEY BANK N
|CH0225173167
Changes to the SLI® index basket
NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION
SLI® 9% cappings
Based on the SLI® index rules, section 8.14.4, and according to the capping selection list 9%1, the weight of the following securities will be limited to 9%:
NESTLE N
|CH0038863350
ROCHE N
|CH0012032048
NOVARTIS N
|CH0012005267
ZURICH INSURANCEN
|CH0011075394
Changes to the SPI® Small, Mid and Large index baskets
Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Large
STRAUMANN N
|
CH1175448666
Changes from SPI® Large to SPI® Mid
LOGITECH N
|
CH0025751329
Changes from SPI® Small to SPI® Mid
SENSIRION N
|
CH0406705126
Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Small
VALORA N
|
CH0002088976
Changes to the SXI Life Sciences®
Admission to the SXI Life Sciences®
ROCHE I
|CH0012032113
SHL TELEMEDICINE N
|IL0010855885
Exclusion from the SXI Life Sciences®
XLIFE SCIENCES N
|CH0461929603
Changes to the SXI Bio+Medtech®
Admission to the SXI Bio+Medtech®
SHL TELEMEDICINE N
|IL0010855885
Exclusion from the SXI Bio+Medtech®
XLIFE SCIENCES N
|CH0461929603
Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds
Admission to SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds
REALSTONE
|CH0039415010
Exclusion from SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds
SWISSCANTO IFCA
|CH0037430946
Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Shares
NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION
