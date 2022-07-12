BV_Trial Banner.gif
SIX Swiss Stock Exchange: Index Adjustments On The Occasion Of The Ordinary Index Review

Date 12/07/2022

SIX has decided to make changes to the index baskets on the basis of a recommendation from the Index Commission and in compliance with the SMI®, SLI®, SPI® and SXI® index rules. The indices will be adjusted on 16 September 2022 after closing. The adjustment takes effect on 19 September 2022.

 

Changes to the SMI® and SPI®20 index baskets

Admission to the SMI® and SPI®20

SONOVA N

 CH0012549785


Exclusion from the SMI® and SPI®20

SGS N

CH0002497458



Changes to the SMIM® index basket

Admission to the SMIM®

SGS N

CH0002497458

ROCHE I

CH0012032113

BELIMO N

CH1101098163



Exclusion from the SMIM®

SONOVA N

CH0012549785

BB BIOTECH N

CH0038389992

CEMBRA MONEY BANK N

 CH0225173167



Changes to the SLI® index basket

NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION

  

 

SLI® 9% cappings

Based on the SLI® index rules, section 8.14.4, and according to the capping selection list 9%1, the weight of the following securities will be limited to 9%:

NESTLE N

 CH0038863350

ROCHE N

 CH0012032048

NOVARTIS N

 CH0012005267

ZURICH INSURANCEN

 CH0011075394

 

Changes to the SPI® Small, Mid and Large index baskets

Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Large

STRAUMANN N

CH1175448666


Changes from SPI® Large to SPI® Mid

LOGITECH N

CH0025751329


Changes from SPI® Small to SPI® Mid

SENSIRION N

CH0406705126


Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Small

VALORA N

CH0002088976


Changes to the SXI Life Sciences®

Admission to the SXI Life Sciences®

ROCHE I

 CH0012032113

SHL TELEMEDICINE N

 IL0010855885



Exclusion from the SXI Life Sciences®

XLIFE SCIENCES N

 CH0461929603


Changes to the SXI Bio+Medtech®

Admission to the SXI Bio+Medtech®

SHL TELEMEDICINE N

 IL0010855885


Exclusion from the SXI Bio+Medtech®

XLIFE SCIENCES N

 CH0461929603

 

Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds

Admission to SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds

REALSTONE

 CH0039415010


Exclusion from SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds

SWISSCANTO IFCA

 CH0037430946


Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Shares

NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION

  

 

