SIX Swiss Stock Exchange: Index Adjustments on the Occasion of the Ordinary Index Review

Date 09/07/2024

SIX has decided to make changes to the index baskets on the basis of a recommendation from the Index Commission and in compliance with the SMI®, SLI®, SPI® and SXI® index rules. The indices will be adjusted on 20 September 2024 after closing. The adjustment takes effect on 23 September 2024.

Changes to the SMI® and SPI®20 index baskets

NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION

  


Changes to the SMIM® index basket

Admission to the SMIM®

Galderma Group N

CH1335392721


Exclusion from the SMIM®

MEYER BURGER N

CH1357065999


Changes to the SLI® index basket

Admission to the SLI®

ADECCO N
CH0012138605

 

Exclusion from the SLI®

ROCHE I

 CH0012032113

 

SLI® 9% cappings

Based on the SLI® index rules, section 6.15.4, and according to the capping selection list 9%1, the weight of the following securities will be limited to 9%:

NESTLE N

 CH0038863350

NOVARTIS N

 CH0012005267

ROCHE GS

 CH0012032048
UBS GROUP N CH0244767585

 

Changes to the SPI® Small, Mid and Large index baskets

Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Large

KUEHNE+NAGEL INT N

 CH0025238863


Changes from SPI® Large to SPI® Mid

SGS N

 CH1256740924


Changes from SPI® Small to SPI® Mid

DocMorris N

 CH0042615283

JUNGFRAUBAHN HLD N

 CH0017875789

 

Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Small

IDORSIA N

 CH0363463438

SCHWEITER N

 CH1248667003


Changes to the SXI Life Sciences®

Admission to the SXI Life Sciences®

Kuros N

 CH0325814116

NEWRON PHARMA N

 IT0004147952

XLIFE SCIENCES N

 CH0461929603

 

Changes to the SXI Bio+Medtech®

Admission to the SXI Bio+Medtech®

Kuros N

 CH0325814116

NEWRON PHARMA N

 IT0004147952

XLIFE SCIENCES N

 CH0461929603

 

Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds

Admission to SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds

SWISSCANTO IFCA

 CH0037430946


Exclusion from SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds

REALSTONE

 CH0039415010


Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Shares

NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION

  

 

Further Links

The equity selection list, which is compiled four times a year on the basis of the admission and exclusion criteria, is available on the website[1]:

[1] Access to the Closed User Group required.

