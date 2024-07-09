SIX Swiss Stock Exchange: Index Adjustments on the Occasion of the Ordinary Index Review

Changes to the SMI® and SPI®20 index baskets

NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION



Changes to the SMIM® index basket

Admission to the SMIM®

Galderma Group N CH1335392721



Exclusion from the SMIM®

MEYER BURGER N CH1357065999



Changes to the SLI® index basket

Admission to the SLI®

ADECCO N

CH0012138605

Exclusion from the SLI®

ROCHE I CH0012032113

SLI® 9% cappings

Based on the SLI® index rules, section 6.15.4, and according to the capping selection list 9%1, the weight of the following securities will be limited to 9%:

NESTLE N CH0038863350

NOVARTIS N CH0012005267

ROCHE GS CH0012032048

UBS GROUP N CH0244767585

Changes to the SPI® Small, Mid and Large index baskets

Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Large

KUEHNE+NAGEL INT N CH0025238863



Changes from SPI® Large to SPI® Mid

SGS N CH1256740924



Changes from SPI® Small to SPI® Mid

DocMorris N CH0042615283

JUNGFRAUBAHN HLD N CH0017875789

Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Small

IDORSIA N CH0363463438

SCHWEITER N CH1248667003



Changes to the SXI Life Sciences®

Admission to the SXI Life Sciences®

Kuros N CH0325814116

NEWRON PHARMA N IT0004147952

XLIFE SCIENCES N CH0461929603

Changes to the SXI Bio+Medtech®

Admission to the SXI Bio+Medtech®

Kuros N CH0325814116

NEWRON PHARMA N IT0004147952

XLIFE SCIENCES N CH0461929603

Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds

Admission to SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds

SWISSCANTO IFCA CH0037430946



Exclusion from SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds

REALSTONE CH0039415010



Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Shares