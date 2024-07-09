SIX Swiss Stock Exchange: Index Adjustments on the Occasion of the Ordinary Index Review

SIX has decided to make changes to the index baskets on the basis of a recommendation from the Index Commission and in compliance with the SMI®, SLI®, SPI® and SXI® index rules. The indices will be adjusted on 20 September 2024 after closing. The adjustment takes effect on 23 September 2024.
Changes to the SMI® and SPI®20 index baskets
|
NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION
Changes to the SMIM® index basket
Admission to the SMIM®
|
Galderma Group N
|
CH1335392721
Exclusion from the SMIM®
|
MEYER BURGER N
|
CH1357065999
Changes to the SLI® index basket
Admission to the SLI®
|
ADECCO N
|
CH0012138605
Exclusion from the SLI®
|
ROCHE I
|CH0012032113
SLI® 9% cappings
Based on the SLI® index rules, section 6.15.4, and according to the capping selection list 9%1, the weight of the following securities will be limited to 9%:
|
NESTLE N
|CH0038863350
|
NOVARTIS N
|CH0012005267
|
ROCHE GS
|CH0012032048
|UBS GROUP N
|CH0244767585
Changes to the SPI® Small, Mid and Large index baskets
Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Large
|
KUEHNE+NAGEL INT N
|CH0025238863
Changes from SPI® Large to SPI® Mid
|
SGS N
|CH1256740924
Changes from SPI® Small to SPI® Mid
|
DocMorris N
|CH0042615283
|
JUNGFRAUBAHN HLD N
|CH0017875789
Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Small
|
IDORSIA N
|CH0363463438
|
SCHWEITER N
|CH1248667003
Changes to the SXI Life Sciences®
Admission to the SXI Life Sciences®
|
Kuros N
|CH0325814116
|
NEWRON PHARMA N
|IT0004147952
|
XLIFE SCIENCES N
|CH0461929603
Changes to the SXI Bio+Medtech®
Admission to the SXI Bio+Medtech®
|
Kuros N
|CH0325814116
|
NEWRON PHARMA N
|IT0004147952
|
XLIFE SCIENCES N
|CH0461929603
Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds
Admission to SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds
|
SWISSCANTO IFCA
|CH0037430946
Exclusion from SXI Swiss Real Estate® Funds
|
REALSTONE
|CH0039415010
Changes to the SXI Swiss Real Estate® Shares
|
NO CHANGES TO THE INDEX COMPOSITION
