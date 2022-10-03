BV_Trial Banner.gif
SIX Swiss Exchange: Trading Key Figures September 2022

Date 03/10/2022

In September 2022, trading turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange reached CHF 94.5 billion, 20.6% more than in the previous month, while the number of transactions increased by 20.7% to a total of 4,860,528. The SMI® declined by 5.4% and reached 10,267.6 points at the end of the month.

 

 

  • Trading turnover of CHF 94.5 billion (+20.6% month-on-month)
  • Number of trades 4,860,528 (+20.7% month-on-month)
  • SMI® index at 10,267.6 points at the end of September (-5.4% month-on-month)

During the first nine months of the year 2022, trading turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange reached a total of CHF 955.7 billion, 2.0% less than in the corresponding period in 2021, while the number of transactions was 0.7% lower with a total of 47,417,809.

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 16 September, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 10.0 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 28 September, with 319,246.

The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was NESTLE N with CHF 9.7 billion; NOVARTIS N was the most traded stock with 310,270 transactions.

In September, products with crypto currencies as underlyings reached a trading turnover of CHF 87.1 million. In total, 190 products were traded and 6,539 transactions concluded. The highest turnover was recorded by AETH, an ETP on Ethereum, with CHF 13.2 million; the most transactions were recorded also by AETH, with 1,205 trades.

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The website of SIX Swiss Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.

September 2022

Trading days: 22

Trading days in previous month: 22

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 74,434 27.5%

Bonds CHF

 10,858 3.0%

ETFs

 7,097 -2.1%

Bonds non-CHF

 1,225 -16.6%

Structured products and warrants

 838 21.8%

TOTAL

 94,452 20.6%

 

Number of trades

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 4,667,675 21.0%

Bonds CHF

 28,205 31.0%

ETFs

 122,910 9.5%

Bonds non-CHF

 1,435 -4.5%

Structured products and warrants

 40,303 15.4%

TOTAL

 4,860,528 20.7%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds CHF

 43 186.7%

Structured products and warrants

 9,326 42.3%
Since beginning of 2022

Trading days since beginning of 2022: 190

Trading days in same prior-year period: 190

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 749,976 -6.5%

Bonds CHF

 105,359 23.1%

ETFs

 80,091 36.1%

Bonds non-CHF

 10,471 -24.8%

Structured products and warrants

 9,838 -35.4%

TOTAL

 955,734 -2.0%

 

Number of trades

Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 45,437,990 -0.3%

Bonds CHF

 217,879 19.6%

ETFs

 1,320,735 -0.9%

Bonds non-CHF

 11,502 5.4%

Structured products and warrants

 429,703 -29.9%

TOTAL

 47,417,809 -0.7%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds  CHF

 273 9.6%

Structured products and warrants

 63,947 50.9%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, Sparks shares, investment funds, sponsored funds and ETP

Index

Month-end reading

Change versus end of previous month

Change since end of last year

SMI® PR

 10,267.6 -5.4% -20.3%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

 1,538.1 -7.4% -25.7%

SMIM® PR

 2,323.2 -10.2% -32.4%

SPI® TR

 13,166.4 -6.0% -19.9%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 4,339.3 -9.2% -29.2%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 5,854.2 -7.7% -30.4%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 4,680.0 -8.8% -33.4%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 123.1 -2.0% -11.6%
 

More detailed information

 

