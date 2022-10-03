SIX Swiss Exchange: Trading Key Figures September 2022

Trading turnover of CHF 94.5 billion (+20.6% month-on-month)

Number of trades 4,860,528 (+20.7% month-on-month)

SMI® index at 10,267.6 points at the end of September (-5.4% month-on-month)

During the first nine months of the year 2022, trading turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange reached a total of CHF 955.7 billion, 2.0% less than in the corresponding period in 2021, while the number of transactions was 0.7% lower with a total of 47,417,809.

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 16 September, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 10.0 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 28 September, with 319,246.

The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was NESTLE N with CHF 9.7 billion; NOVARTIS N was the most traded stock with 310,270 transactions.