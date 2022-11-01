SIX Swiss Exchange: Trading Key Figures October 2022

Trading turnover of CHF 79.3 billion (-16.1% month-on-month)

Number of trades 4,717,648 (-2.9% month-on-month)

SMI® index at 10,827.9 points at the end of October (+5.5% month-on-month)

During the first ten months of the year 2022, trading turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange reached a total of CHF 1,035.0 billion, 3.1% less than in the corresponding period in 2021, while the number of transactions was 0.9% lower with a total of 52,135,512.

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 4 October, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 4.6 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 14 October, with 270,075.

The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was NESTLE N with CHF 7.2 billion; NOVARTIS N was the most traded stock with 295,637 transactions.