SIX Swiss Exchange: Trading Key Figures October 2022

Date 01/11/2022

In October 2022, trading turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange reached CHF 79.3 billion, 16.1% less than in the previous month, while the number of transactions decreased by 2.9% to a total of 4,717,648. The SMI® progressed by 5.5% and reached 10,827.9 points at the end of the month.

 

  • Trading turnover of CHF 79.3 billion (-16.1% month-on-month)
  • Number of trades 4,717,648 (-2.9% month-on-month)
  • SMI® index at 10,827.9 points at the end of October (+5.5% month-on-month)

During the first ten months of the year 2022, trading turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange reached a total of CHF 1,035.0 billion, 3.1% less than in the corresponding period in 2021, while the number of transactions was 0.9% lower with a total of 52,135,512.

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 4 October, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 4.6 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 14 October, with 270,075.

The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was NESTLE N with CHF 7.2 billion; NOVARTIS N was the most traded stock with 295,637 transactions.

In October, products with crypto currencies as underlyings reached a trading turnover of CHF 68.8 million. In total, 173 products were traded and 4,751 transactions concluded. The highest turnover was recorded by ABTC, an ETP on Bitcoin, with CHF 15.2 million; the most transactions were recorded by AETH, an ETP on Ethereum, with 928 trades.

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The website of SIX Swiss Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.

October 2022

Trading days: 21

Trading days in previous month: 22

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 61,277 -17.7%

Bonds CHF

 11,645 7.1%

ETFs

 3,724 -47.5%

Bonds non-CHF

 1,807 47.5%

Structured products and warrants

 828 -1.4%

TOTAL

 79,281 -16.1%

 

Number of trades

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 4,525,338 -3.0%

Bonds CHF

 30,924 9.6%

ETFs

 122,612 -0.2%

Bonds non-CHF

 2,153 49.8%

Structured products and warrants

 36,621 -9.1%

TOTAL

 4,717,648 -2.9%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds CHF

 19 -55.8%

Structured products and warrants

 10,197 9.3%
Since beginning of 2022

Trading days since beginning of 2022: 211

Trading days in same prior-year period: 211

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 811,253 -7.4%

Bonds CHF

 117,018 22.7%

ETFs

 83,815 30.9%

Bonds non-CHF

 12,277 -23.1%

Structured products and warrants

 10,666 -35.8%

TOTAL

 1,035,030 -3.1%

 

Number of trades

Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 49,963,366 -0.6%

Bonds CHF

 248,814 22.8%

ETFs

 1,443,347 -0.9%

Bonds non-CHF

 13,657 17.7%

Structured products and warrants

 466,328 -29.7%

TOTAL

 52,135,512 -0.9%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds  CHF

 292 3.5%

Structured products and warrants

 74,144 56.3%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, Sparks shares, investment funds, sponsored funds and ETP

Index

Month-end reading

Change versus end of previous month

Change since end of last year

SMI® PR

 10,827.9 5.5% -15.9%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

 1,631.7 6.1% -21.1%

SMIM® PR

 2,419.4 4.1% -29.6%

SPI® TR

 13,803.1 4.8% -16.1%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 4,515.8 4.1% -26.3%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 6,153.9 5.1% -26.8%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 5,039.8 7.7% -28.3%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 124.0 0.7% -11.0%
 

More detailed information

 

Statistical Monthly Report

Intraday Activity

