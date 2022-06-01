BV_Trial Banner.gif
SIX Swiss Exchange: Trading Key Figures May 2022

Date 01/06/2022

In May 2022, trading turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange reached CHF 109.4 billion, 2.8% more than in the previous month, while the number of transactions increased by 13.8% to a total of 5,502,484. Since the beginning of 2022, trading turnover reached CHF 607.9 billion with a total of 29,485,471 transactions. The SMI® fell by 4.3% and reached 11,611.4 points at the end of the month.

 

  • Trading turnover of CHF 109.4 billion (+2.8% month-on-month)
  • Number of trades 5,502,484 (+13.8% month-on-month)
  • SMI® index at 11,611.4 points at the end of May (-4.3% month-on-month)

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 11 May, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 9.4 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was also recorded on 11 May, with 322,205.

The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was ROCHE GS with CHF 10.3 billion; ROCHE GS was also the most traded stock with 366,831 transactions.

In May, products with crypto currencies as underlyings reached a trading turnover of CHF 249.6 million. In total, 215 products were traded and 17,057 transactions concluded. The highest turnover was recorded by ABTC, an ETP on Bitcoin, with CHF 30.0 million; the most transactions were recorded by AETH, an ETP on Ethereum, with 2,527 trades.

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The website of SIX Swiss Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.

May 2022

Trading days: 21

Trading days in previous month: 19

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 84,545 0.2%

Bonds CHF

 13,133 32.7%

ETFs

 9,847 -5.8%

Bonds non-CHF

 994 17.9%

Structured products and warrants

 956 4.6%

TOTAL

 109,475 2.8%

 

Number of trades

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 5,286,422 14.2%

Bonds CHF

 23,635 10.1%

ETFs

 144,165 0.9%

Bonds non-CHF

 1,243 19.2%

Structured products and warrants

 47,019 16.0%

TOTAL

 5,502,484 13.8%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds CHF

 32 3.2%

Structured products and warrants

 6,251 28.1%
Since beginning of 2022

Trading days since beginning of 2022: 104

Trading days in same prior-year period: 102

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 480,613 0.9%

Bonds CHF

 59,372 18.6%

ETFs

 55,288 51.4%

Bonds non-CHF

 5,808 -29.5%

Structured products and warrants

 6,771 -29.0%

TOTAL

 607,852 4.7%

 

Number of trades

Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 28,241,172 2.4%

Bonds CHF

 119,548 13.0%

ETFs

 838,263 5.4%

Bonds non-CHF

 5,691 -19.5%

Structured products and warrants

 280,797 -27.8%

TOTAL

 29,485,471 2.1%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds  CHF

 153 10.9%

Structured products and warrants

 31,328 36.2%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, Sparks shares, investment funds, sponsored funds and ETP

Index

Month-end reading

Change versus end of previous month

Change since end of last year

SMI® PR

 11,611.4 -4.3% -9.8%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

 1,809.9 -3.5% -12.5%

SMIM® PR

 2,821.7 -3.6% -17.9%

SPI® TR

 14,919.0 -4.4% -9.3%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 5,110.8 -3.8% -16.6%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 6,814.7 -1.6% -19.0%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 5,491.3 1.8% -21.9%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 127.5 -0.6% -8.5%
 

More detailed information

 

Statistical Monthly Report

Statistical Monthly Report
 

Intraday Activity

Intraday Activity
