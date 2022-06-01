SIX Swiss Exchange: Trading Key Figures May 2022

Trading turnover of CHF 109.4 billion (+2.8% month-on-month)

Number of trades 5,502,484 (+13.8% month-on-month)

SMI® index at 11,611.4 points at the end of May (-4.3% month-on-month)

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 11 May, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 9.4 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was also recorded on 11 May, with 322,205.

The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was ROCHE GS with CHF 10.3 billion; ROCHE GS was also the most traded stock with 366,831 transactions.