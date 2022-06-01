SIX Swiss Exchange: Trading Key Figures May 2022

In May 2022, trading turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange reached CHF 109.4 billion, 2.8% more than in the previous month, while the number of transactions increased by 13.8% to a total of 5,502,484. Since the beginning of 2022, trading turnover reached CHF 607.9 billion with a total of 29,485,471 transactions. The SMI® fell by 4.3% and reached 11,611.4 points at the end of the month.
- Trading turnover of CHF 109.4 billion (+2.8% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 5,502,484 (+13.8% month-on-month)
- SMI® index at 11,611.4 points at the end of May (-4.3% month-on-month)
The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 11 May, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 9.4 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was also recorded on 11 May, with 322,205.
The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was ROCHE GS with CHF 10.3 billion; ROCHE GS was also the most traded stock with 366,831 transactions.
In May, products with crypto currencies as underlyings reached a trading turnover of CHF 249.6 million. In total, 215 products were traded and 17,057 transactions concluded. The highest turnover was recorded by ABTC, an ETP on Bitcoin, with CHF 30.0 million; the most transactions were recorded by AETH, an ETP on Ethereum, with 2,527 trades.
In May, products with crypto currencies as underlyings reached a trading turnover of CHF 249.6 million. In total, 215 products were traded and 17,057 transactions concluded. The highest turnover was recorded by ABTC, an ETP on Bitcoin, with CHF 30.0 million; the most transactions were recorded by AETH, an ETP on Ethereum, with 2,527 trades.
|
May 2022
|
Trading days: 21
|
Trading days in previous month: 19
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|84,545
|0.2%
|
Bonds CHF
|13,133
|32.7%
|
ETFs
|9,847
|-5.8%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|994
|17.9%
|
Structured products and warrants
|956
|4.6%
|
TOTAL
|109,475
|2.8%
|
|
Number of trades
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|5,286,422
|14.2%
|
Bonds CHF
|23,635
|10.1%
|
ETFs
|144,165
|0.9%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1,243
|19.2%
|
Structured products and warrants
|47,019
|16.0%
|
TOTAL
|5,502,484
|13.8%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|32
|3.2%
|
Structured products and warrants
|6,251
|28.1%
|Since beginning of 2022
|
Trading days since beginning of 2022: 104
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 102
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|480,613
|0.9%
|
Bonds CHF
|59,372
|18.6%
|
ETFs
|55,288
|51.4%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|5,808
|-29.5%
|
Structured products and warrants
|6,771
|-29.0%
|
TOTAL
|607,852
|4.7%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|28,241,172
|2.4%
|
Bonds CHF
|119,548
|13.0%
|
ETFs
|838,263
|5.4%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|5,691
|-19.5%
|
Structured products and warrants
|280,797
|-27.8%
|
TOTAL
|29,485,471
|2.1%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|153
|10.9%
|
Structured products and warrants
|31,328
|36.2%
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of last year
|
SMI® PR
|11,611.4
|-4.3%
|-9.8%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|1,809.9
|-3.5%
|-12.5%
|
SMIM® PR
|2,821.7
|-3.6%
|-17.9%
|
SPI® TR
|14,919.0
|-4.4%
|-9.3%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|5,110.8
|-3.8%
|-16.6%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|6,814.7
|-1.6%
|-19.0%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|5,491.3
|1.8%
|-21.9%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|127.5
|-0.6%
|-8.5%