SIX Swiss Exchange: Trading Key Figures March 2022

In March 2022, trading turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange reached CHF 152.1 billion, 29.5% more than in the previous month, while the number of transactions increased by 34.7% to a total of 7,644,483. The SMI® advanced by 1.5% and reached 12,161.5 points at the end of the month.
- Trading turnover of CHF 152.1 billion (+29.5% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 7,644,483 (34.7% month-on-month)
- SMI® index at 12,161.5 points at the end of March (+1.5% month-on-month)
The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 18 March, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 12.1 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 7 March, with 541,922. The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was ROCHE GS with CHF 14.0 billion; ROCHE GS was also the most traded stock with 433,321 transactions.
In March, products with crypto currencies as underlyings reached a trading turnover of CHF 230.4 million. In total, 208 products were traded and 15,251 transactions concluded. The highest turnover and the most transactions were recorded by AETH, an ETP on Ethereum, with CHF 35.3 million and 2,614 trades.
Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The website of SIX Swiss Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.
|
March 2022
|
Trading days: 23
|
Trading days in previous month: 20
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|124,067
|36.0%
|
Bonds CHF
|13,348
|14.8%
|
ETFs
|11,564
|-3.5%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1,395
|22.9%
|
Structured products and warrants
|1,719
|15.4%
|
TOTAL
|152,092
|29.5%
|
|
Number of trades
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|7,334,830
|35.2%
|
Bonds CHF
|29,730
|26.9%
|
ETFs
|212,350
|27.7%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1,335
|40.2%
|
Structured products and warrants
|66,238
|8.8%
|
TOTAL
|7,644,483
|34.7%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|29
|-17.1%
|
Structured products and warrants
|8,799
|69.8%
|Since beginning of 2022
|
Trading days since beginning of 2022: 64
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 63
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|311,680
|0.5%
|
Bonds CHF
|36,340
|15.1%
|
ETFs
|34,992
|49.1%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|3,970
|-27.0%
|
Structured products and warrants
|4,884
|-23.7%
|
TOTAL
|391,867
|3.9%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|18,323,938
|0.1%
|
Bonds CHF
|74,444
|6.8%
|
ETFs
|551,222
|5.0%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|3,405
|-26.0%
|
Structured products and warrants
|193,239
|-27.0%
|
TOTAL
|19,146,248
|-0.1%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|90
|12.5%
|
Structured products and warrants
|20,197
|34.5%
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of last year
|
SMI® PR
|12,161.5
|1.5%
|-5.5%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|1,924.3
|1.2%
|-7.0%
|
SMIM® PR
|3,073.5
|2.1%
|-10.6%
|
SPI® TR
|15,538.6
|2.4%
|-5.5%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|5,506.1
|1.2%
|-10.2%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|7,597.9
|3.1%
|-9.7%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|6,248.2
|0.2%
|-11.1%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|130.9
|-2.7%
|-6.1%