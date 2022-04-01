 Skip to main Content
SIX Swiss Exchange: Trading Key Figures March 2022

Date 01/04/2022

In March 2022, trading turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange reached CHF 152.1 billion, 29.5% more than in the previous month, while the number of transactions increased by 34.7% to a total of 7,644,483. The SMI® advanced by 1.5% and reached 12,161.5 points at the end of the month.

 

  • Trading turnover of CHF 152.1 billion (+29.5% month-on-month)
  • Number of trades 7,644,483 (34.7% month-on-month)
  • SMI® index at 12,161.5 points at the end of March (+1.5% month-on-month)

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 18 March, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 12.1 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 7 March, with 541,922. The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was ROCHE GS with CHF 14.0 billion; ROCHE GS was also the most traded stock with 433,321 transactions.

In March, products with crypto currencies as underlyings reached a trading turnover of CHF 230.4 million. In total, 208 products were traded and 15,251 transactions concluded. The highest turnover and the most transactions were recorded by AETH, an ETP on Ethereum, with CHF 35.3 million and 2,614 trades.

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The website of SIX Swiss Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.

March 2022

Trading days: 23

Trading days in previous month: 20

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 124,067 36.0%

Bonds CHF

 13,348 14.8%

ETFs

 11,564 -3.5%

Bonds non-CHF

 1,395 22.9%

Structured products and warrants

 1,719 15.4%

TOTAL

 152,092 29.5%

 

Number of trades

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 7,334,830 35.2%

Bonds CHF

 29,730 26.9%

ETFs

 212,350 27.7%

Bonds non-CHF

 1,335 40.2%

Structured products and warrants

 66,238 8.8%

TOTAL

 7,644,483 34.7%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds CHF

 29 -17.1%

Structured products and warrants

 8,799 69.8%
Since beginning of 2022

Trading days since beginning of 2022: 64

Trading days in same prior-year period: 63

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 311,680 0.5%

Bonds CHF

 36,340 15.1%

ETFs

 34,992 49.1%

Bonds non-CHF

 3,970 -27.0%

Structured products and warrants

 4,884 -23.7%

TOTAL

 391,867 3.9%

 

Number of trades

Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 18,323,938 0.1%

Bonds CHF

 74,444 6.8%

ETFs

 551,222 5.0%

Bonds non-CHF

 3,405 -26.0%

Structured products and warrants

 193,239 -27.0%

TOTAL

 19,146,248 -0.1%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds  CHF

 90 12.5%

Structured products and warrants

 20,197 34.5%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, Sparks shares, investment funds, sponsored funds and ETP

Index

Month-end reading

Change versus end of previous month

Change since end of last year

SMI® PR

 12,161.5 1.5% -5.5%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

 1,924.3 1.2% -7.0%

SMIM® PR

 3,073.5 2.1% -10.6%

SPI® TR

 15,538.6 2.4% -5.5%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 5,506.1 1.2% -10.2%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 7,597.9 3.1% -9.7%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 6,248.2 0.2% -11.1%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 130.9 -2.7% -6.1%
 

