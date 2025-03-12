SIX Reports 4.6% Income Growth In 2024 And Launches Three-Year Growth And Profitability Program

SIX delivered solid growth across all four business units in 2024, underscoring the strength of its diversified business model. The Group achieved total operating income of CHF 1.6 billion in 2024, representing year-on-year growth of 4.6% at constant exchange rates and 4% at reported rates. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to CHF 443.7 million, up 4.8% at constant exchange rates and 3.6% at reported rates. Net profit stood at CHF 38.7 million, including a non-cash value adjustment of CHF 167.7 million on the Group’s 10.5% stake in European payments provider Worldline, reflecting the development in its share price. The adjusted Group net profit rose 12.3% to CHF 204.4 million.



Building on its strong foundation as an innovator in European capital markets, SIX is raising its commercial ambition and is launching a three-year program to drive mid-single digit income growth and improve its margin profile from 28% in 2024 to beyond 40%. To this end, SIX will accelerate its organic and inorganic growth strategy, better leverage its attractive business mix, and reduce its cost base by more than CHF 120 million by year-end 2027.



Bjørn Sibbern, CEO SIX, said: “We have a strong foundation to build from and will leverage it more effectively to accelerate growth and enhance profitability. This will see us bolster the Group’s position as a leading pan-European financial market infrastructure provider, while enhancing our high-value global data offering in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

