SIX Partners With Urgentem To Bring Climate Data And Analytics To Its Clients

Swiss financial data expert SIX, one of Europe’s leading financial information providers, announces a partnership with Urgentem, an independent provider of carbon emissions data and climate risk analytics, to support their clients in meeting climate related requirements such as regulatory reporting of emissions data, tracking alignment to climate goals (Net Zero) and stress testing among many others.

Urgentem, an independent provider of quality assured greenhouse gas emissions data and science-aligned climate risk analytics, has been at the forefront of climate data and analytics. Understanding, measuring, and managing climate risk and opportunities, and the impact these have on investment decisions, is a critical focus area for customers of SIX.

From today, SIX offers Urgentem’s comprehensive Emissions data set – which provides extensive granular level carbon emissions data of the largest 5,000+ global companies with modelled data available for 30,000+ securities – as well as Emission Reduction Targets and Temperature Score data sets. All data sets undergo extensive quality assurance and data cleaning before application and are available to SIX clients via Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP).

As a global aggregator and producer of ESG data, SIX is committed to supporting customers with the usual high-quality, granular data required to meet the challenging global regulatory environment, as well as investor needs and expectations. This partnership represents the next step in the strategy of SIX to help its customers drive forward sustainable investing with data, providing consumption-ready data and analytics for more informed decisions. This builds on the SIX suite of tailored ESG data offerings, broadening its coverage of specialized ESG data sets.

Shai Popat, Managing Director Content & Product Management, Financial Information, SIX, emphasizes: “Climate is a key component of ESG considerations for businesses, and one that is set to increase in importance as governments and financial institutions navigate the transition to net zero. We welcome this new partnership with Urgentem - the benefits for our clients are two-fold. As well as providing insights to help understand regulatory trends centred on carbon emissions, the data better facilitates informed decision making of individual investors when it comes to understanding the impact of the entire supply chain.”

“We are excited to partner with SIX to offer greater transparency and collaboration across sustainable investment decision-making", added Girish Narula, CEO at Urgentem. “With mounting pressures from regulators and investors, our data helps financial institutions adhere to new regulatory requirements, such as the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and supports the implementation of strategies in the move towards global climate-related targets.”

Further information about the ESG SIX Data offering is available here.



