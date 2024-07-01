SIX Leads European IPO Revival In The First Half Of 2024

The first half of 2024 has positioned SIX at the forefront of Europe’s IPO revival, in particular in Spain. Bjørn Sibbern, Global Head Exchanges at SIX, and Beatriz Alonso-Majagranzas, Global Head Equity Listings Exchanges, discuss how Puig's EUR 2.6 billion debut on BME Exchange, the largest IPO in the world in H1/2024, is poised to create a positive momentum.

Björn Sibbern: “I’m very happy with the listing activity, especially if we compare it with the IPO activity across Europe in the previous years. Not only were we able to welcome the world’s two biggest IPOs – with Puig in Spain and Galderma in Switzerland –, our listing bell has been ringing several more times so far this year.”

Beatriz Alonso-Majagranzas: “That’s right: we rang the bell twice for companies that joined BME Growth, the Spanish market for growing SMEs, where we could welcome tuTECHÔ in April and NZI HELMETS in June, plus seven more times for BME Scaleup, the marketplace for emerging companies in Spain, highlighting the depth and diversity of Spain's financial ecosystem.”