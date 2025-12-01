SIX Launches Extended Trading Hours For Structured Products

With the launch of this new trading segment, self-guided retail investors as well as issuers and retail brokers gain new possibilities in structured products at SIX Swiss Exchange. They can now choose to list and trade either in the existing segment (09:15–17:15 CET) or in the new extended-hours segment (08:00–21:45 CET). This adds almost 6 hours of market availability, significantly expanding investment opportunities. The new segment mirrors the existing one in functionality while expanding access and flexibility across investment and leverage products. The change addresses global market dynamics and the needs of issuers and self-guided retail investors by broadening the market availability while also enabling reactions to developments in U.S.-markets, which are trading until 22:00 CET. Self-guided investors can now respond more flexibly to market developments and manage and optimize portfolios with greater precision and control.

The extended-hours segment is available immediately, requires no application or additional setup, and carries no access restrictions – self-guided retail investors can place orders through their retail brokers or house banks as usual. With the longer trading window, investors can not only act more flexibly but also make better use of the wide universe of products available at SIX Swiss Exchange. Today, more than 70,000 structured products are tradable, comprising 78.48% leverage products, 18.15% yield enhancement products, 2.44% participation products, and 0.78% capital protection products.

Additionally, the extension provides issuers with wider regulated‑market access as well as enhanced and longer product visibility, supporting additional demand and issuances. It also enables retail brokers to serve clients seeking more flexible trading windows.

Gregor Braun, Co-Head Cash Markets, Exchanges, SIX, comments: “SIX delivers pragmatic innovation that drives our clients’ growth. In doing so, we’re directly addressing client demand by extending trading hours for structured products and broadening access to new opportunities to invest. This launch also strengthens our retail focus, a client segment that continues to gain importance across the industry. Through close collaboration with issuers and market participants, SIX exemplifies its forward-looking approach, serving as a dynamic marketplace where self-directed investors can explore the full breadth and diversity of available investment possibilities.”

Sébastien Neukom, Head Structured Products Sales, Exchange, SIX, adds: “This extension makes it easier for self-guided retail investors in structured products to track US markets and act on developments as they happen, enabling more informed decisions with greater flexibility and precision around market movements. For issuers, longer trading hours increase product visibility and potential demand, making the market more attractive while effectively enlarging it. Extended access supports innovative investment solutions and improved client service, ultimately leading to greater product diversity.”