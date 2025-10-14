SIX Lands Seven-Year Strategic Partnership With Barclays

Building on a longstanding relationship, the multi-year collaboration will see Barclays’ entire business – which spans investment banking, retail banking, wealth management, and corporate services – gain access to the vast suite of market-leading financial data products from SIX.

In addition, this new collaboration will see Barclays contributing to the product strategy and development of new data and analytical products, and jointly collaborating to develop new innovative customer solutions.

The news comes amid a major strategic transformation for Barclays, with the bank focused on simplification, and strengthening its three core businesses, whilst slashing £2bn costs by 2026. The wide array of financial information services from SIX, including real-time market data, wealth management capabilities, regulatory reporting solutions, and cross asset data coverage, will be instrumental in supporting Barclays growth and cost management ambitions.

Meanwhile, Barclays’ strong presence in key regions such as the US and Asia aligns with the business model from SIX, supporting its plans to accelerate expansion and strengthen its presence in these markets. The partnership also comes after SIX launched two expansive new market data offerings in the first half of the year – SIX Fixed Income Data and the Digital Assets Regulatory & Tax Service.

Marion Leslie, Head Financial Information & Executive Board Member, SIX, said: “We are thrilled SIX will continue to play such a pivotal role in Barclays’ impressive growth story. As banks face immense pressure to curb costs amid an increasingly uncertain economic environment, harnessing the smartest financial data will be essential in protecting margins and laying the foundations for growth. This partnership is a testament to the strong foundations of our relationship that has been built on trust, commitment and collaboration.”

Georges Lauchard, Global Markets and Wholesale Lending COO at Barclays, added: “SIX has been a valuable partner to Barclays over recent years, and it will continue to be so at this incredibly exciting chapter of the company’s growth. Accelerating our digital transformation with the help of leading market data vendors like SIX is a central tenet of our expansion strategy, and we are excited to bring innovative new products and services to our global client base over the coming months.”