SIX Is Partnering With Shard Capital To Provide International Custody Services

SIX is delighted to partner with Shard Capital Partners LLP, the leading London headquartered wealth manager, to provide international Custody services.

As the leading and trusted Financial Market Infrastructure operating Central Securities Depositories (CSDs) in Switzerland and Spain as well as integrated international Custody services worldwide, SIX has a long-standing track record in delivering comprehensive and high-quality Custody services to wealth managers.

This new sub-custodian relationship will help Shard Capital further its wealth management aspirations by providing clients with the highest level of security for their assets and the best service at the greatest value. It also gives Shard Capital access to global, multi-jurisdictional support to continue its strategic global expansion.

The partnership will complement Shard Capital’s current custody arrangements, ensuring that the best service at the greatest value is available to all clients.

Javier Hernani, Head Securities Services SIX commented: “We are delighted to partner with Shard Capital and are looking forward to a close and strong collaboration. Our best-in-class market access models, expertise and integration capabilities combined with our growing international presence are the basis for flexible end-to-end Custody services tailored to clients’ needs and ensuring highest client experience. With the recently established teams, one in Singapore and one in the United States, SIX is now able to provide even more direct market access internationally, enabling us to offer relevant market know-how to Swiss and international customers. We are growing for our clients and at the same time supporting them in their growth and expansion ambitions.”

Commenting on the news, Toby Raincock, CEO, Shard Capital, said: “This is another important step in Shard Capital’s growth story, enabling us to bolster our custody capabilities and maintain our focus on providing quality, value propositions to our clients. Asset custody is of huge importance to our business and by partnering with a global operator such as SIX, we can better service our clients’ needs. We are now extremely well-placed to continue to progress our wealth management division thanks to our breadth of investment management expertise, sophisticated platform technology and range of high-class sub-custodians. Following our successful entry into the Irish market in September 2021 and our recent launch in Jersey, we are continuing to focus on strategic global expansion and this partnership represents a fantastic opportunity to help accelerate this growth.”

For further information, please visit www.shardcapital.com