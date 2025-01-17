SIX Fully Acquires Swiss Fund Data AG

SIX, the leading provider of fund data in Switzerland, announces the acquisition of Swiss Fund Data (SFD). This acquisition supports SIX’s commitment to the Swiss fund market, ensuring the continued provision of transparent, reliable, and consistent data for both domestic and foreign funds.

SFD plays an essential role in the Swiss fund market by publishing comprehensive data on Swiss-registered funds, including reference data, pricing, corporate actions, documents, legal announcements, and news. The centralized data delivery helps fund providers efficiently meet their legal publication obligations. Beyond its strong presence in the local retail funds market, SFD offers a wide range of real estate and voluntary pension planning funds (pillar 3 funds). Its products and services make it the leading competence center for Swiss fund data and statistics, pivotal for transparency, and reinforcing the Swiss financial market.

Marion Leslie, Head Financial Information and Member of the Executive Board, SIX, said: “As the number one Swiss fund data provider, we continuously strive to further enhance our funds proposition for our clients. Swiss Fund Data AG is at the regulatory heart of the Swiss fund ecosystem. With this strategic acquisition, SIX reinforces its commitment to the Swiss financial marketplace, particularly the asset management and investor community.“

SIX acquires the shares in SFD held by Asset Management Association Switzerland (AMAS), thus becoming the sole shareholder of SFD. The transaction closed on Thursday, January 16.

“Reliable and transparent data on the Swiss fund market is vital to our industry. I believe the transaction and ongoing collaboration with SIX is a compelling proposition for our clients, who will benefit from the broad resources and leading technology at SIX. With the change of ownership Swiss Fund Data, as an industry-leading fund platform, will continue to deliver top-quality data services to its clients and members of the Asset Management Association of Switzerland”, said Adrian Schatzmann, CEO of the AMAS and Chairman of the Board of SFD.