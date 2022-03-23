SIX: Extraordinary Index Adjustments In Conjunction With The Takeover Of Vifor Pharma AG

Following the takeover of Vifor Pharma AG, SIX will carry out an extraordinary adjustment to the index composition of SLI, SMIM and SPI indices. The affected indices will be adjusted on 31 March 2022.
Changes to the SLI index basket
Admission to the SLI
|VAT GROUP N
|CH0311864901
Changes to the SMIM index basket
Admission to the SLI
|BACHEM N
|CH0012530207
Changes to the UBS100 index basket
Admission to the UBS100
|SENSIRION N
|CH0406705126
Changes to the SPI Small and Mid
Changes from SPI Small to SPI Mid
|MEYER BURGER N
|CH0108503795
Weitere Informationen
For further information, please refer to the equity index selection list and to the equity index forecast on the website
