SIX: Extraordinary Index Adjustments In Conjunction With The Takeover Of Vifor Pharma AG

Date 23/03/2022

Following the takeover of Vifor Pharma AG, SIX will carry out an extraordinary adjustment to the index composition of SLI, SMIM and SPI indices. The affected indices will be adjusted on 31 March 2022.

 

Changes to the SLI index basket

Admission to the SLI

VAT GROUP N CH0311864901

Changes to the SMIM index basket

Admission to the SLI

BACHEM N CH0012530207

Changes to the UBS100 index basket

Admission to the UBS100

SENSIRION N CH0406705126

Changes to the SPI Small and Mid

Changes from SPI Small to SPI Mid

MEYER BURGER N CH0108503795

Weitere Informationen

For further information, please refer to the equity index selection list and to the equity index forecast on the website

Access to the Closed User Group required