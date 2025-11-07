SIX: Extraordinary Index Adjustments

On the occasion of the ongoing merger between Helvetia Holding and Baloise Holding, SIX is carrying out an extraordinary index adjustment for the SLI®, SMIM® and SPI® Mid-cap indices. The affected indices will be adjusted as of 22 December 2025.

Changes to the SMIM® index basket

Admission to the SMIM®

GALENICA N CH0360674466

Exclusion from the SMIM®

No changes

Changes to the SLI® index basket

Admission to the SLI®

Helvetia Baloise Holding CH0466642201

Exclusion from the SLI®

SWATCH GROUP I CH0012255151

Changes to the SPI® Small and Mid index baskets

Changes from SPI® Small to SPI® Mid

DOTTIKON ES N CH0582581713

Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Small

No changes

Further Information For further information, please refer to the equity index selection list and to the equity index forecast on the website: Index adjustments




