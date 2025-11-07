SIX: Extraordinary Index Adjustments

On the occasion of the ongoing merger between Helvetia Holding and Baloise Holding, SIX is carrying out an extraordinary index adjustment for the SLI®, SMIM® and SPI® Mid-cap indices. The affected indices will be adjusted as of 22 December 2025.
Changes to the SMIM® index basket
Admission to the SMIM®
Exclusion from the SMIM®
Changes to the SLI® index basket
Admission to the SLI®
|Helvetia Baloise Holding
|CH0466642201
Exclusion from the SLI®
|SWATCH GROUP I
|CH0012255151
Changes to the SPI® Small and Mid index baskets
Changes from SPI® Small to SPI® Mid
|DOTTIKON ES N
|CH0582581713
Changes from SPI® Mid to SPI® Small
Further Information
For further information, please refer to the equity index selection list and to the equity index forecast on the website:
Access to the Closed User Group required.