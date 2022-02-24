SIX Expands Its International Custody Business With A New Team In Singapore

With its new team in Singapore, SIX can now provide onsite, bespoke client services to its international custody customers in Asia as well. This is an additional important step after SIX opened an office for its international custody business in the US in July 2021. After an exchange of information with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), SIX is now able to provide custodial services.
The new team has begun working at the existing SIX location in Singapore, where SIX already provides stock exchange and financial data services. With Singapore being a global wealth management hub and its importance for Swiss banks, the successful formation of SIX SIS Singapore marks another major step forward in the international growth strategy of SIX.
SIX has a long-standing track record as the operator of a proven financial market infrastructure with the function of a Central Securities Depository (CSD) in Switzerland and Spain and as a provider of integrated international custody services. The company has been delivering with great success high-quality securities services to banks, private banks, wealth managers, broker dealers and other customers across the global financial sector since many years.
Javier Hernani, Head Securities Services at SIX underlines: “With its office in Singapore, SIX is strengthening its international presence. With Europe as its home base and the opening of the US office in July 2021, we are now locally in-person available to our clients in global key markets. This allows us to offer reliable support, regardless of our customers’ time zone.”
“The new team provides even more direct market access in Asia enabling us to offer relevant market know-how to Swiss and international customers,” explained Stephan Hänseler, Head SIX SIS. “Furthermore, our expansion also provides the opportunity for Asia-based financial institutions to get access to all major markets across a broad range of asset classes with one contractual relationship.”
Lukas Conrad, Regional Head SIX SIS APAC, leads the new team. He relocated to Singapore in mid-2021 after starting his career at SIX SIS in Zurich, where he has worked for the last five years as a Senior Relationship Manager for international custody customers.
