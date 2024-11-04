SIX Exchanges Figures: October 2024

- SIX publishes the monthly key figures for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange about the trading and listing activity in Switzerland and Spain
|
Combined Figures SIX & BME
|
October
|
MoM change
|
YoY change
|
YTD
|
YTD change
|
Turnover* in CHF million
|
131,469
|
0.7%
|
5.1%
|
1,345,338
|
6.8%
|
Turnover* in EUR million
|
139,501
|
0.8%
|
7.1%
|
1,427,538
|
8.8%
|
Transactions*
|
6,448,849
|
6.9%
|
-1.5%
|
65,557,183
|
14.0%
|
SMI®
|
11,792.9
|
-3.1%
|
13.5%
|
n.a.
|
5.9%
|
IBEX35®
|
11,672.6
|
-1.7%
|
29.4%
|
n.a.
|
15.5%
*includes all respective trading segments for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange except Financial Derivatives; exchange rate provided by the SIX currency converter, For indices, “YTD Change” refers to the change since beginning of the year,
BME
- Turnover in Equities up 19.1% from the previous month
- The number of Fixed Income transactions increased by 17.6% compared to September
- Number of IBEX 35 ® Options contracts up 106.6% in the month
|
BME (turnover in EUR million)
|
October
|
MoM change
|
YoY change
|
YTD
|
YTD change
|
|
Turnover Equities
|
26,646
|
19.1%
|
0.1%
|
266.654
|
5.1%
|
|
Turnover Fixed Income
|
12,3678
|
5.9%
|
-16.7%
|
90.700,40
|
-44.4%
|
|
Turnover ETFs
|
72
|
-5.4%
|
-40.2%
|
843
|
-22.7%
|
|
Turnover Securitized Derivatives
|
31
|
6%
|
-7.20%
|
250
|
-23.4%
|
|
Turnover total
|
39,117
|
14.5%
|
-6%
|
358.447
|
-14.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transactions Equities
|
2,356,570
|
15.5%
|
-6.7%
|
25.199.733
|
7.2%
|
|
Transactions Fixed Income
|
2,283
|
17.6%
|
-13.7%
|
19.589,00
|
-28.3%
|
|
Transactions ETFs
|
4,941
|
-16.6%
|
-37.3%
|
53.556
|
-26.8%
|
|
Trans, Securitized Derivatives
|
4,142
|
-0.2%
|
-13.0%
|
38.409
|
-18.2%
|
|
Transactions total
|
2,367,936
|
15.40%
|
-6.80%
|
25.311.287
|
7.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nº Product Listed Fixed Income
|
341
|
-17.8%
|
-42.4%
|
3.322
|
-35.6%
|
|
Capital listed via Fixed Income
|
27,731
|
-18.1%
|
-14.3%
|
305.190,6
|
-14.1%
|
|
Nº Prod, Listed Secur, Derivatives
|
1,312
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
6.319,0
|
-1.6%
|
|
BME Financial Derivatives Traded contracts
|
October
|
MoM change
|
YoY change
|
YTD
|
YTD change
|
Turnover (Mill Eur)
|
IBEX 35® Future
|
424
|
16.6%
|
-3.5%
|
3,734
|
-3.2%
|
50,161
|
Mini IBEX 35® Future
|
46
|
8.6%
|
-29.0%
|
518
|
-1.6%
|
546
|
IBEX 35® Options
|
76
|
106.6%
|
104.5%
|
591
|
37.4%
|
893
|
Stock Futures
|
41
|
-95.7%
|
-2.7%
|
8,129
|
-20.0%
|
33
|
Stock Options
|
862
|
-33.4%
|
-35.7%
|
8,946
|
-12.8%
|
809
|
Power Derivatives (MW)
|
217
|
-30.2%
|
-35.5%
|
5,276
|
42.7%
|
15
|
Index
|
October
|
MoM change
|
YTD change
|
IBEX 35®
|
11,672.6
|
-1.7%
|
15.5%
|
IBEX® Medium Cap
|
14,812.6
|
0.5%
|
9.3%
|
IBEX® Small Cap
|
8,112.0
|
-2.9%
|
2.1%
|
IBEX® Growth 15
|
1,515.5
|
-0.9%
|
-16.1%
|
Vibex®
|
14.8
|
16.0%
|
18.8%
SIX
- Trading turnover of CHF 94,604 million (+17.4% YTD Change)
- 4,080,913 transactions (+4.7% YTD Change)
- SMI index at 11,792.9 points at the end of the month (+5.9% YTD Change)
|
SIX (turnover in CHF million)
|
October
|
MoM change
|
YoY change
|
YTD
|
YTD change
|
Turnover Equities**
|
65,883
|
-7.3%
|
-2.0%
|
663,113
|
-2.3%
|
Turnover Fixed Income
|
20,139
|
0.3%
|
64.1%
|
272,239
|
119.4%
|
Turnover ETFs
|
7,927
|
12.3%
|
48.2%
|
64,898
|
33.2%
|
Turn, Securitized Derivatives
|
655
|
7.8%
|
13.9%
|
7,282
|
8.3%
|
Turnover total
|
94,604
|
-4.2%
|
10.7%
|
1,007,531
|
17.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transactions Equities**
|
3,765,522
|
1.3%
|
-0.5%
|
37,533,081
|
3.4%
|
Transactions Fixed Income
|
35,196
|
8.9%
|
-4.5%
|
350,839
|
-3.7%
|
Transactions ETFs
|
242,804
|
23.3%
|
56.9%
|
1,988,387
|
39.2%
|
Trans. Secur. Derivatives
|
37,391
|
15.0%
|
16.8%
|
373,589
|
13.1%
|
Transactions total
|
4,080,913
|
2.6%
|
1.8%
|
40,245,896
|
4.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nº Product Listed Fixed Income
|
45
|
-27.4%
|
32.3%
|
402
|
7.8%
|
Capital Raised via Fixed Income*
|
7,592
|
-45.5%
|
-5.6%
|
95,282
|
-2.5%
|
Nº Product Listed Secur. Derivatives
|
8,124
|
-8.1%
|
-12.1%
|
91,783
|
7.6%
|
* million CHF
|
Index
|
October
|
MoM change
|
YTD change
|
SMI® PR
|
11,792.9
|
-3.1%
|
5.9%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|
1,927.3
|
-3.3%
|
8.5%
|
SMIM® PR
|
2,632.2
|
-3.5%
|
2.6%
|
SPI® TR
|
15,711.6
|
-3.3%
|
7.8%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|
5,205.7
|
-4.0%
|
4.9%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|
7,152.9
|
-2.6%
|
16.8%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|
4,592.4
|
-4.3%
|
0.6%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|
136.8
|
0.0%
|
4.0%