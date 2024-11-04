SIX Exchanges Figures: October 2024

SIX publishes the monthly key figures for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange about the trading and listing activity in Switzerland and Spain

Combined Figures SIX & BME October MoM change YoY change YTD YTD change Turnover* in CHF million 131,469 0.7% 5.1% 1,345,338 6.8% Turnover* in EUR million 139,501 0.8% 7.1% 1,427,538 8.8% Transactions* 6,448,849 6.9% -1.5% 65,557,183 14.0% SMI® 11,792.9 -3.1% 13.5% n.a. 5.9% IBEX35® 11,672.6 -1.7% 29.4% n.a. 15.5%

*includes all respective trading segments for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange except Financial Derivatives; exchange rate provided by the SIX currency converter, For indices, “YTD Change” refers to the change since beginning of the year,

BME

Turnover in Equities up 19.1% from the previous month

The number of Fixed Income transactions increased by 17.6% compared to September

Number of IBEX 35 ® Options contracts up 106.6% in the month

BME (turnover in EUR million) October MoM change YoY change YTD YTD change Turnover Equities 26,646 19.1% 0.1% 266.654 5.1% Turnover Fixed Income 12,3678 5.9% -16.7% 90.700,40 -44.4% Turnover ETFs 72 -5.4% -40.2% 843 -22.7% Turnover Securitized Derivatives 31 6% -7.20% 250 -23.4% Turnover total 39,117 14.5% -6% 358.447 -14.3% Transactions Equities 2,356,570 15.5% -6.7% 25.199.733 7.2% Transactions Fixed Income 2,283 17.6% -13.7% 19.589,00 -28.3% Transactions ETFs 4,941 -16.6% -37.3% 53.556 -26.8% Trans, Securitized Derivatives 4,142 -0.2% -13.0% 38.409 -18.2% Transactions total 2,367,936 15.40% -6.80% 25.311.287 7.0% Nº Product Listed Fixed Income 341 -17.8% -42.4% 3.322 -35.6% Capital listed via Fixed Income 27,731 -18.1% -14.3% 305.190,6 -14.1% Nº Prod, Listed Secur, Derivatives 1,312 0.0% 0.0% 6.319,0 -1.6% BME Financial Derivatives Traded contracts October MoM change YoY change YTD YTD change Turnover (Mill Eur) IBEX 35® Future 424 16.6% -3.5% 3,734 -3.2% 50,161 Mini IBEX 35® Future 46 8.6% -29.0% 518 -1.6% 546 IBEX 35® Options 76 106.6% 104.5% 591 37.4% 893 Stock Futures 41 -95.7% -2.7% 8,129 -20.0% 33 Stock Options 862 -33.4% -35.7% 8,946 -12.8% 809 Power Derivatives (MW) 217 -30.2% -35.5% 5,276 42.7% 15

Index October MoM change YTD change IBEX 35® 11,672.6 -1.7% 15.5% IBEX® Medium Cap 14,812.6 0.5% 9.3% IBEX® Small Cap 8,112.0 -2.9% 2.1% IBEX® Growth 15 1,515.5 -0.9% -16.1% Vibex® 14.8 16.0% 18.8%

SIX

Trading turnover of CHF 94,604 million (+17.4% YTD Change)

4,080,913 transactions (+4.7% YTD Change)

SMI index at 11,792.9 points at the end of the month (+5.9% YTD Change)

SIX (turnover in CHF million) October MoM change YoY change YTD YTD change Turnover Equities** 65,883 -7.3% -2.0% 663,113 -2.3% Turnover Fixed Income 20,139 0.3% 64.1% 272,239 119.4% Turnover ETFs 7,927 12.3% 48.2% 64,898 33.2% Turn, Securitized Derivatives 655 7.8% 13.9% 7,282 8.3% Turnover total 94,604 -4.2% 10.7% 1,007,531 17.4% Transactions Equities** 3,765,522 1.3% -0.5% 37,533,081 3.4% Transactions Fixed Income 35,196 8.9% -4.5% 350,839 -3.7% Transactions ETFs 242,804 23.3% 56.9% 1,988,387 39.2% Trans. Secur. Derivatives 37,391 15.0% 16.8% 373,589 13.1% Transactions total 4,080,913 2.6% 1.8% 40,245,896 4.7% Nº Product Listed Fixed Income 45 -27.4% 32.3% 402 7.8% Capital Raised via Fixed Income* 7,592 -45.5% -5.6% 95,282 -2.5% Nº Product Listed Secur. Derivatives 8,124 -8.1% -12.1% 91,783 7.6%

* million CHF

** incl. Funds + ETPs