SIX Exchanges Figures: October 2024

Date 04/11/2024

  • SIX publishes the monthly key figures for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange about the trading and listing activity in Switzerland and Spain

Combined Figures SIX & BME

October

MoM change

YoY change

YTD

YTD change

Turnover* in CHF million

131,469

0.7%

5.1%

1,345,338

6.8%

Turnover* in EUR million

139,501

0.8%

7.1%

1,427,538

8.8%

Transactions*

6,448,849

6.9%

-1.5%

65,557,183

14.0%

SMI®

11,792.9

-3.1%

13.5%

n.a.

5.9%

IBEX35®

11,672.6

-1.7%

29.4%

n.a.

15.5%

*includes all respective trading segments for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange except Financial Derivatives; exchange rate provided by the SIX currency converter, For indices, “YTD Change” refers to the change since beginning of the year,

BME

  • Turnover in Equities up 19.1% from the previous month
  • The number of Fixed Income transactions increased by 17.6% compared to September
  • Number of IBEX 35 ® Options contracts up 106.6% in the month

BME (turnover in EUR million)

October

MoM change

YoY change

YTD

YTD change

 

Turnover Equities

26,646

19.1%

0.1%

266.654

5.1%

 

Turnover Fixed Income

12,3678

5.9%

-16.7%

90.700,40

-44.4%

 

Turnover ETFs

72

-5.4%

-40.2%

843

-22.7%

 

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

31

6%

-7.20%

250

-23.4%

 

Turnover total

39,117

14.5%

-6%

358.447

-14.3%

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transactions Equities

2,356,570

15.5%

-6.7%

25.199.733

7.2%

 

Transactions Fixed Income

2,283

17.6%

-13.7%

19.589,00

-28.3%

 

Transactions ETFs

4,941

-16.6%

-37.3%

53.556

-26.8%

 

Trans, Securitized Derivatives

4,142

-0.2%

-13.0%

38.409

-18.2%

 

Transactions total

2,367,936

15.40%

-6.80%

25.311.287

7.0%

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nº Product Listed Fixed Income

341

-17.8%

-42.4%

3.322

-35.6%

 

Capital listed via Fixed Income

27,731

-18.1%

-14.3%

305.190,6

-14.1%

 

Nº Prod, Listed Secur, Derivatives

1,312

0.0%

0.0%

6.319,0

-1.6%

 

BME Financial Derivatives Traded contracts

October

MoM change

YoY change

YTD

YTD change

Turnover (Mill Eur)

IBEX 35® Future

424

16.6%

-3.5%

3,734

-3.2%

50,161

Mini  IBEX 35®  Future

46

8.6%

-29.0%

518

-1.6%

546

IBEX 35® Options

76

106.6%

104.5%

591

37.4%

893

Stock Futures

41

-95.7%

-2.7%

8,129

-20.0%

33

Stock Options

862

-33.4%

-35.7%

8,946

-12.8%

809

Power Derivatives (MW)

217

-30.2%

-35.5%

5,276

42.7%

15
                         

Index

October

MoM change

YTD change

IBEX 35®

11,672.6

-1.7%

15.5%

IBEX® Medium Cap

14,812.6

0.5%

9.3%

IBEX® Small Cap

8,112.0

-2.9%

2.1%

IBEX® Growth 15

1,515.5

-0.9%

-16.1%

Vibex®

14.8

16.0%

18.8%

SIX

  • Trading turnover of CHF 94,604 million (+17.4% YTD Change)
  • 4,080,913 transactions (+4.7% YTD Change)
  • SMI index at 11,792.9 points at the end of the month (+5.9% YTD Change)

SIX (turnover in CHF million)

October

MoM change

YoY change

YTD

YTD change

Turnover Equities**

65,883

-7.3%

-2.0%

663,113

-2.3%

Turnover Fixed Income

20,139

0.3%

64.1%

272,239

119.4%

Turnover ETFs

7,927

12.3%

48.2%

64,898

33.2%

Turn, Securitized Derivatives

655

7.8%

13.9%

7,282

8.3%

Turnover total

94,604

-4.2%

10.7%

1,007,531

17.4%
 

 

 

 

 

 

Transactions Equities**

3,765,522

1.3%

-0.5%

37,533,081

3.4%

Transactions Fixed Income

35,196

8.9%

-4.5%

350,839

-3.7%

Transactions ETFs

242,804

23.3%

56.9%

1,988,387

39.2%

Trans. Secur. Derivatives

37,391

15.0%

16.8%

373,589

13.1%

Transactions total

4,080,913

2.6%

1.8%

40,245,896

4.7%
 

 

 

 

 

 

Nº Product Listed Fixed Income

45

-27.4%

32.3%

402

7.8%

Capital Raised via Fixed Income*

7,592

-45.5%

-5.6%

95,282

-2.5%

Nº Product Listed Secur. Derivatives

8,124

-8.1%

-12.1%

91,783

7.6%

 

* million CHF
** incl. Funds + ETPs

 

 

Index

October

MoM change

YTD change

SMI® PR

11,792.9

-3.1%

5.9%

SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR

1,927.3

-3.3%

8.5%

SMIM® PR

2,632.2

-3.5%

2.6%

SPI® TR

15,711.6

-3.3%

7.8%

SPI EXTRA® TR

5,205.7

-4.0%

4.9%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

7,152.9

-2.6%

16.8%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

4,592.4

-4.3%

0.6%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

136.8

0.0%

4.0%
