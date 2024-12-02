Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

SIX Exchanges Figures November 2024

Date 02/12/2024

SIX publishes the monthly key figures of SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange on trading and listing activities in Switzerland and Spain.

Combined Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange & BME Exchange

Combined Figures*

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover in CHF mn

130,502

-0.7%

-5.0%

1,471,253

5.4%

Turnover in EUR mn

140,421 

0.7% 

-2.2% 

1,583,069 

8.5% 

Transactions

6,715,312 

4.1% 

0.1% 

72,272,607 

5.0% 

SMI

11,764.2 

-0.2% 

8.4% 

n.a. 

5.6% 

IBEX 35

11,641.3 

-0.3% 

15.7% 

n.a. 

15.2% 

*includes provisional figures for all respective trading segments for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange (except Financial Derivatives); for indices, ‘YTD Change’ refers to the change since beginning of the year. Exchange rate provided by the SIX currency converter.

Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange

  • Trading turnover of CHF 96,928 million (+15.1% YTD Change)
  • 4,154,135 transactions (+4.5% YTD Change)
  • SMI index at 11,764.2 points at the end of the month (+5.6% YTD Change)

Segment

Month (in CHF mn)

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover Equities**

69,819

6.0%

6.1%

732,930

-1.6%

Turnover Fixed Income

16,817 

-16.5% 

-31.2% 

289,063 

94.6% 

Turnover ETF

9,272 

15.9% 

-8.4%

74,241

26.2%

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

1,020

55.7%

48.1%

8,302

12.0%

Turnover Total

96,928

2.4%

-4.1%

1,104,536

15.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Month

MOM Change

YOY Change

YTD

YTD Change

Transactions Equities**

3,835,605

1.9%

-0.2%

41,368,684

3.0%

Transactions Fixed Income

30,810

-12.5%

-28.7%

381,660

-6.4%

Transactions ETF

247,415

1.9%

81.8%

2,235,809

42.9%

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

40,305

7.8%

36.8%

413,900

15.1%

Transactions Total

4,154,135

1.8%

2.51%

44,400,053

4.5%

**incl. Funds + ETPs

Product Listing

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

32

-28.9%

-17.9%

434

5.3%

Volume Listed via Fixed Income  (CHF mn)

4,897

-35.5%

-58.9%

100,180

-8.6%

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

9,866

21.4%

20.0%

101,649

8.6%

Swiss Indices

Month End Reading

Change Versus End of Previous Month

Change Since End of Last Year

SMI® PR

11,764.2

-0.2%

5.6%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

1,940.6

0.7%

9.2%

SMIM® PR

2,624.1

-0.3%

2.3%

SPI® TR

15,672.5

-0.3%

7.6%

SPI EXTRA® TR

5,194.3

-0.2%

4.7%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

7,108.0

-0.6%

16.1%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

4,464.8

-2.8%

-2.2%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

138.8

1.5%

5.6%

Key Figures BME Exchange

  • Turnover in Equities up 3.3% month-on-month and 6.0% year-to-date
  • Turnover in Fixed Income of EUR 8,4 million
  • Contracts traded on IBEX 35® Options up by 49.6% (year-to-date)

Segment

Month (in EUR mn)

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover Equities

27,550

3.3%

15.6%

294,218

6.0%

Turnover Fixed Income

8,484.00

-31.4%

-40.8%

99,184.40

-44.1%

Turnover ETF

66

-7.4%

-48.8%

909

-25.5%

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

26

-17.5%

-14.9%

276

-22.7%

Turnover Total

36,126

-7.7%

-5.7%

394,588

-13.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Month

MOM Change

YOY Change

YTD

YTD Change

Transactions Equities

2,551,304

8.3%

-3.4%

27,751,116

6.1%

Transactions Fixed Income

1,511

-33.8%

-43.8%

21,100

-29.7%

Transactions ETF

4,353

-11.9%

-41.1%

57,909

-28.1%

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

4,009

-3.5%

-2.0%

42,429

-16.9%

Transactions Total

2,561,177

8.2%

-3.6%

27,872,554

5.9%

Product Listing

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

272

-20.2%

-6.2%

3,594

-34.0%

Volume Listed via Fixed Income (in EUR mn)

26,846

-3.2%

1.4%

332,036

-13.0%

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

0

-100.0%

-100.0%

6,379

-8.6%

Financial Derivatives
Traded Contracts

Month

MOM Change

YOY
Change		YTDYTD
Change		Turnover
(EUR mn)

IBEX 35 Futures

401

-5.5%

5.8%

4,135

-2.4%

46,363

Mini IBEX 35 Futures

55

17.8%

13.6%

572

-0.4%

634

IBEX 35 Options

106

40.5%

196.7%

697

49.6%

1,228

Stock Futures

2,321

5621.6%

8330.8%

10,450

2.5%

1,100

Stock Options

690

-20.0%

-41.5%

9,636

-15.7%

683

Power Derivatives (MW)

636

192.7%

86.9%

5,912

46.4%

42

Spanish Indices

Month-End Reading

Change Versus End of Previous Month

Change Since End of Last Year

IBEX 35

11,641.3

-0.3%

15.2%

IBEX Medium Cap

14,812.4

0.0%

9.3%

IBEX Small Cap

7,970.3

-1.7%

0.3%

IBEX Grow 15

1,463.0

-3.5%

-19.0%

VIBEX

13.9

-5.8%

11.9%

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The website of SIX Swiss Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.

