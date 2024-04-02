Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

SIX Exchanges Figures March 2024

Date 02/04/2024

SIX publishes the monthly key figures of SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange on trading and listing activities in Switzerland and Spain.

Combined Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange & BME Exchange

Combined Figures*

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover in CHF mn

153,689

7.4%

-32.9%

442,196

-20.5%

Turnover in EUR mn

157,977 

5.8% 

-31.6% 

454,533 

-18.9% 

Transactions

7,136,617 

4.9% 

-20.3% 

21,117,457 

-25.4% 

SMI

11,730.4 

2.6% 

5.6% 

n.a. 

5.3% 

IBEX 35

11,074.6 

10.7% 

20.0% 

n.a. 

9.6% 

*includes all respective trading segments for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange (except Financial Derivatives); for indices, ‘YTD Change’ refers to the change since beginning of the year. Exchange rate provided by the SIX currency converter.

Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange

  • SMI index at 11,730.4 points at the end of the month (+5.3% YTD)
  • Trading turnover of CHF 118,769 million (+5.3% month-on-month)
  • 4,292,341 transactions (+4.5% month-on-month)

Segment

Month (in CHF mn)

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover Equities**

75,400

15.8%

-26.2%

201,404

-16.3%

Turnover Fixed Income

36,944 

-11.7% 

116.4% 

125,338 

198.6% 

Turnover ETF

5,486 

7.6% 

-6.7% 

15,803 

2.2% 

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

940 

20.9% 

-16.6% 

2,323 

-9.7% 

Turnover Total

118,769 

5.3% 

-5.9% 

344,868 

14.7% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Month

MOM Change

YOY Change

YTD

YTD Change

Transactions Equities**

4,034,770 

4.8% 

-23.9% 

11,773,233 

-11.0% 

Transactions Fixed Income

35,413 

-14.5% 

-27.0% 

114,564 

-4.4% 

Transactions ETF

179,629 

1.3% 

5.7% 

519,702 

14.9% 

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

42,529 

4.4% 

-9.6% 

117,861 

-2.2% 

Transactions Total

4,292,341 

4.5% 

-22.9% 

12,525,360 

-10.0% 

**incl. Funds + ETPs

Product Listing

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

36

5.9%

12.5%

99

-16.8% 

Volume Listed via Fixed Income  (CHF mn)

8,415

4.4%

-3.6%

30,455

-23.2%

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

10,181

24.4%

-4.9%

27,337

-9.3%

Swiss Indices

Month End Reading

Change Versus End of Previous Month

Change Since End of Last Year

SMI® PR

11,730.4

2.6%

5.3% 

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

1,923.9

3.1%

8.3%

SMIM® PR

2,640.9

3.1%

3.0%

SPI® TR

15,442.9

3.9%

6.0%

SPI EXTRA® TR

5,189.6

3.7%

4.6%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

6,785.6

4.3%

10.8%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

5,028.7

5.3%

10.1%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

132.1

0.7%

0.5%

Key Figures BME Exchange

  • Turnover in equities up 19.5% compared to the previous month
  • Capital raised in fixed income issues rises 19.5% compared to February
  • Turnover in IBEX 35® options up 593.9% in the month

Segment

Month (in EUR mn)

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover Equities

29,362

19.5%

-20.8%

77,299

-13.4% 

Turnover Fixed Income

6,413

-8.0%

-67.2%

22,392

-54.7%

Turnover ETF

104

19.5%

-43.4%

298

-20.3%

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

17

-17.7%

-57.0%

53

-52.6%

Turnover Total

35,894

13.4%

-36.9%

100,043

-28.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Month

MOM Change

YOY Change

YTD

YTD Change

Transactions Equities

2,833,246

5.6%

-15.8%

8,559,164

-2.4%

Transactions Fixed Income

1,862

-4.7%

-43.5%

5,967

-32.8%

Transactions ETF

5,507

22.1%

-59.3%

16,394

-39.1%

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

3,661

8.5%

-47.0%

10,572

-37.2%

Transactions Total

2,844,276

5.6%

-16.0%

8,592,097

-2.6%

Product Listing

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

30,797

-16.3%

-33.4%

110,019

-24.4% 

Volume Listed via Fixed Income (in EUR mn)

374

19.5%

-39.6%

994

-40.9%

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

500

0.0%

0.0%

2851

-4.7%

Financial Derivatives
Traded Contracts

Month

MOM Change

YOY
Change		YTDYTD
Change		Turnover
(EUR mn)

IBEX 35 Futures

365

2.9%

-22.8%

1,124

-7.8%

38,182 

Mini IBEX 35 Futures

43

-11.6%

-43.9%

150

-9.6%

453

IBEX 35 Options

136

593.9%

110.9%

190

-21.1%

1,407

Stock Futures

3,417

14,075.4%

-41.8%

3,469

-42.7%

1,462

Stock Options

959

14.0%

-25.8%

2,549

-31.6%

920

Power Derivatives (MW)

532

-34.0%

8.3%

2,332

62.1%

25

Spanish Indices

Month-End Reading

Change Versus End of Previous Month

Change Since End of Last Year

IBEX 35

11,074.6

10.7%

20.0% 

IBEX Medium Cap

13,459.0

3.6%

-1.8%

IBEX Small Cap

8,011.2

2.3%

-0.4%

IBEX Grow 15

1,873.4

7.7%

-21.8%

VIBEX

10.9

-13.2%

-29.8%

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The website of SIX Swiss Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.

 

More Detailed Information

 

Statistical Monthly Report

Statistical Monthly Report
 

Intraday Activity

Intraday Activity


