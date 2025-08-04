SIX Exchanges Figures July 2025

Since the start of the year, the combined trading turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange reached CHF 978,505 mn (EUR 1,040,410 mn) as of July, a 17.3% (20.1%) year-to-date change. The number of transactions on the two exchanges operated by SIX since the start of the year surpassed the 52mn mark.

Compared to the previous year, equities turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange rose 15.1% to CHF 537.990bn (YTD). The ETF segment remained strong with CHF 77.639bn since the start of the year, contributing to a rise in terms of YTD change of 85.8%. Total turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange reached CHF 89.549bn in July, a considerable 9.0% increase over July 2024.

On BME Exchange, fixed income turnover was up 25.7% in July 2025, with EUR 15.145bn traded. Similarly to the Swiss market, equities turnover progressed in July to EUR 226.246bn since the beginning of the year, a notable 14% YTD change. Across all segments, the Spanish exchange saw EUR 51.749bn in turnover for the month, contributing to a 13.7% month-on-month increase.

On 9 July 2025, CIRSA joined the Spanish stock market. The company made its debut with a market valuation of EUR 2.52 billion. It was the fifth listing on the exchanges of SIX in 2025, following the listings of HBX and Izertis in Spain and Bioversys and Amrize in Switzerland.

Volume for fixed income listings also grew on both SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange as companies issued fresh bonds to raise capital, as economic uncertainty subsided. The capital raised was up 39.5% and 25.9% respectively in comparison to July 2024. The Swiss market saw CHF 6.959bn listed across the month and CHF 74.250bn since the start of the year, a 7.5% rise compared the previous year. On the Spanish exchange, EUR 30.506bn had been listed in July alone and EUR 271.424bn in 2025 as of the month’s close, representing a significant 19.8% increase compared to the previous year.

On SIX Swiss Exchange, the threshold of 100,000 structured product listings was surpassed for the third time in its history. After 102,504 in 2023 and 110,792 in 2024, a total of 101,135 product listings has been set since the beginning of 2025, corresponding to a increase of 55.6% compared to the previous year.

Index performance in Spain represented a highlight for July, with the IBEX 35® closing the month at 14,397, a rise of 2.9% over June and gaining 24.2% since the start of the year. The Swiss blue chip SMI® ended July at 11,836 points, resulting in a YTD growth for the index of 2.0%.

Gregor Braun, Co-Head Cash Markets, Exchanges, SIX, commented: “Following strong H1 performance across the Swiss and Spanish markets, July still saw month-on-month increases in terms of trading turnover and transactions. It’s particularly positive to see the sustained strength of the IBEX 35® in July, one of the best performing European indices for 2025.”