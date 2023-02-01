BV_Trial Banner.gif
SIX Exchanges Figures January 2023

Date 01/02/2023

SIX publishes the monthly key figures for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange to inform market participants about the trading and listing activity in Switzerland and Spain.

 

Combined Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange & BME Exchange

Combined Figures*

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover in CHF bn

 132.6 15.7% -21.3% 132.6 -21.3%
Turnover in EUR bn 133.2 15.7% -21.3% 133.2 -21.3%
Transactions 7,179,014 15.3% -24.5% 7,179,014 -24.5%

SMI

 11,285.8 5.2% n.a. 11,285.8 5.2%
IBEX 35 9,034.0 9.8% n.a. 9,034.0 9.8%

*includes all respective trading segments for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange; exchange rate provided by the SIX currency converter.

Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange

  • Trading turnover of CHF 88.9 billion (+11.9% month-on-month) and 4,330,479 trades (+9.1% month-on-month)
  • Highest turnover in a single stock: Novartis N with CHF 7.8 bn
  • Most transactions in a single stock: Novartis N with 305,123

Segment

Month (in CHF mn)

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover Equities**

 69,800 9.8% -27.6% 69,800 -27.6%

Turnover Fixed Income

 13,678 21.4% 6.8% 13,678 6.8%

Turnover ETF

 4,709 16.7% -58.9% 4,709 -58.9%

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

 762 18.3% -54.5% 762 -54.5%

Turnover Total

 88,948 11.9% -27.3% 88,948 -27.3%

 

Month

MOM Change

 YOY Change YTD YTD Change

Transactions Equities**

 4,107,510 8.6% -26.2% 4,107,510 -26.2%

Transactions Fixed Income

 34,574 1.8% 54.3% 34,574 54.3%

Transactions ETF

 151,100 24.4% -12.5% 151,100 -12.5%

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

 37,295 22.2% -43.6% 37,295 -43.6%

Transactions Total

 4,330,479 9.1% -25.7% 4,330,479 -25.7%

**incl. Funds + ETPs

Product Listing

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

 42 27.3% 40.0% 42 40.0%

Volume Listed via Fixed Income  (CHF mn)

 21,286.4 213% 115.6% 21,286.4 115.6%

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

 12,341 31.2% 98.6% 12,341 98.6%

Swiss Indices

Month-End Reading

Change Versus End of Previous Month

Change Since End of Last Year

SMI® PR

 11,285.8 5.2% 5.2%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

 1,764.8 7.6% 7.6%

SMIM® PR

 2,661.5 7.5% 7.5%

SPI® TR

 14,490.3 5.5% 5.5%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 5,010.2 7.6% 7.6%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 6,402.9 4.7% 4.7%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 5,240.9 5.9% 5.9%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 125.3 2.3% 2.3%

Key Figures BME Exchange

  • The number of trades in Spanish stock market totaled 2.8 million, 26% higher than in December 2022
  • Fixed-income trading volume rises 10.6% to EUR 16,194 million
  • Stock options trading volume up 55.7% vs. January 2022

Segment

Month (in EUR mn)

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover Equities

 27,522 -2.3% -13.9% 27,522 -13.9%

Turnover Fixed Income

 16,194 132.6% 10.6% 16,194 10.6%

Turnover ETF

 95 1.5% 0.1% 95 0.1%

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

 50 12.8% 82.0% 50 82.0%

Turnover Total

 43,861 24.3% -6.1% 43,861 -6.1%

 

Month

MOM Change

 YOY Change YTD YTD Change

Transactions Equities

 2,833,433 26.2% -23.0% 2,833 -23.0%

Transactions Fixed Income

 2,865 101.9% 33.8% 2,865 33.8%

Transactions ETF

 7,371 53.2% 14.8% 7 14.8%

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

 4,866 26.2% -27.5% 5 -27.5%

Transactions Total

 2,848,535 26.2% -22.9% 5,711 -22.9%

Product Listing

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

 435 -11.2% 168.5% 435 168.5%

Volume Listed via Fixed Income (in EUR mn)

 52,396 213.2% 19.1% 52,396 19.1%

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

 1,623 224.6% n.a. 1,623 n.a.

Derivatives Traded Contracts

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

IBEX 35 Futures

 388.5 0.1% -13.5% 388.5 -13.5%

Mini IBEX 35 Futures

 45.3 -4.4% -40.7% 45.3 -40.7%

Stock Futures

 87.1 -97.8% 287.0% 87.1 287.0%
IBEX 35 Options 130.1 -37.9% 5.5% 130.1 5.5%
Stock Options 1,344.8 -27.8% 55.7% 1,344.8 55.7%

Spanish Indices

Month-End Reading

Change Versus End of Previous Month

Change Since End of Last Year

IBEX 35

 9,034.0 9.8% 9.8%

IBEX Medium Cap

 13,714.1 7.2% 7.2%

IBEX Small Cap

 8,445.2 17.5% 17.5%

IBEX Grow 15

 2,560.0 7.5% 7.5%

VIBEX

 15.5 -4.7% -4.7%

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The website of SIX Swiss Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.

 

More Detailed Information

 

Statistical Monthly Report

Statistical Monthly Report
 

Intraday Activity

Intraday Activity


