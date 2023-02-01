SIX Exchanges Figures January 2023

SIX publishes the monthly key figures for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange to inform market participants about the trading and listing activity in Switzerland and Spain.
Combined Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange & BME Exchange
|
Combined Figures*
|
Month
|
MOM Change
|YOY Change
|YTD
|YTD Change
|
Turnover in CHF bn
|132.6
|15.7%
|-21.3%
|132.6
|-21.3%
|Turnover in EUR bn
|133.2
|15.7%
|-21.3%
|133.2
|-21.3%
|Transactions
|7,179,014
|15.3%
|-24.5%
|7,179,014
|-24.5%
|
SMI
|11,285.8
|5.2%
|n.a.
|11,285.8
|5.2%
|IBEX 35
|9,034.0
|9.8%
|n.a.
|9,034.0
|9.8%
Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange
- Trading turnover of CHF 88.9 billion (+11.9% month-on-month) and 4,330,479 trades (+9.1% month-on-month)
- Highest turnover in a single stock: Novartis N with CHF 7.8 bn
- Most transactions in a single stock: Novartis N with 305,123
|
Segment
|
Month (in CHF mn)
|
MOM Change
|YOY Change
|YTD
|YTD Change
|
Turnover Equities**
|69,800
|9.8%
|-27.6%
|69,800
|-27.6%
|
Turnover Fixed Income
|13,678
|21.4%
|6.8%
|13,678
|6.8%
|
Turnover ETF
|4,709
|16.7%
|-58.9%
|4,709
|-58.9%
|
Turnover Securitized Derivatives
|762
|18.3%
|-54.5%
|762
|-54.5%
|
Turnover Total
|88,948
|11.9%
|-27.3%
|88,948
|-27.3%
|
|
Month
|
MOM Change
|YOY Change
|YTD
|YTD Change
|
Transactions Equities**
|4,107,510
|8.6%
|-26.2%
|4,107,510
|-26.2%
|
Transactions Fixed Income
|34,574
|1.8%
|54.3%
|34,574
|54.3%
|
Transactions ETF
|151,100
|24.4%
|-12.5%
|151,100
|-12.5%
|
Transactions Securitized Derivatives
|37,295
|22.2%
|-43.6%
|37,295
|-43.6%
|
Transactions Total
|4,330,479
|9.1%
|-25.7%
|4,330,479
|-25.7%
|
Product Listing
|
Month
|
MOM Change
|YOY Change
|YTD
|YTD Change
|
Number Product Listings Fixed Income
|42
|27.3%
|40.0%
|42
|40.0%
|
Volume Listed via Fixed Income (CHF mn)
|21,286.4
|213%
|115.6%
|21,286.4
|115.6%
|
Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives
|12,341
|31.2%
|98.6%
|12,341
|98.6%
|
Swiss Indices
|
Month-End Reading
|
Change Versus End of Previous Month
|Change Since End of Last Year
|
SMI® PR
|11,285.8
|5.2%
|5.2%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|1,764.8
|7.6%
|7.6%
|
SMIM® PR
|2,661.5
|7.5%
|7.5%
|
SPI® TR
|14,490.3
|5.5%
|5.5%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|5,010.2
|7.6%
|7.6%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|6,402.9
|4.7%
|4.7%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|5,240.9
|5.9%
|5.9%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|125.3
|2.3%
|2.3%
Key Figures BME Exchange
- The number of trades in Spanish stock market totaled 2.8 million, 26% higher than in December 2022
- Fixed-income trading volume rises 10.6% to EUR 16,194 million
- Stock options trading volume up 55.7% vs. January 2022
|
Segment
|
Month (in EUR mn)
|
MOM Change
|YOY Change
|YTD
|YTD Change
|
Turnover Equities
|27,522
|-2.3%
|-13.9%
|27,522
|-13.9%
|
Turnover Fixed Income
|16,194
|132.6%
|10.6%
|16,194
|10.6%
|
Turnover ETF
|95
|1.5%
|0.1%
|95
|0.1%
|
Turnover Securitized Derivatives
|50
|12.8%
|82.0%
|50
|82.0%
|
Turnover Total
|43,861
|24.3%
|-6.1%
|43,861
|-6.1%
|
|
Month
|
MOM Change
|YOY Change
|YTD
|YTD Change
|
Transactions Equities
|2,833,433
|26.2%
|-23.0%
|2,833
|-23.0%
|
Transactions Fixed Income
|2,865
|101.9%
|33.8%
|2,865
|33.8%
|
Transactions ETF
|7,371
|53.2%
|14.8%
|7
|14.8%
|
Transactions Securitized Derivatives
|4,866
|26.2%
|-27.5%
|5
|-27.5%
|
Transactions Total
|2,848,535
|26.2%
|-22.9%
|5,711
|-22.9%
|
Product Listing
|
Month
|
MOM Change
|YOY Change
|YTD
|YTD Change
|
Number Product Listings Fixed Income
|435
|-11.2%
|168.5%
|435
|168.5%
|
Volume Listed via Fixed Income (in EUR mn)
|52,396
|213.2%
|19.1%
|52,396
|19.1%
|
Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives
|1,623
|224.6%
|n.a.
|1,623
|n.a.
|
Derivatives Traded Contracts
|
Month
|
MOM Change
|YOY Change
|YTD
|YTD Change
|
IBEX 35 Futures
|388.5
|0.1%
|-13.5%
|388.5
|-13.5%
|
Mini IBEX 35 Futures
|45.3
|-4.4%
|-40.7%
|45.3
|-40.7%
|
Stock Futures
|87.1
|-97.8%
|287.0%
|87.1
|287.0%
|IBEX 35 Options
|130.1
|-37.9%
|5.5%
|130.1
|5.5%
|Stock Options
|1,344.8
|-27.8%
|55.7%
|1,344.8
|55.7%
|
Spanish Indices
|
Month-End Reading
|
Change Versus End of Previous Month
|Change Since End of Last Year
|
IBEX 35
|9,034.0
|9.8%
|9.8%
|
IBEX Medium Cap
|13,714.1
|7.2%
|7.2%
|
IBEX Small Cap
|8,445.2
|17.5%
|17.5%
|
IBEX Grow 15
|2,560.0
|7.5%
|7.5%
|
VIBEX
|15.5
|-4.7%
|-4.7%
Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below.