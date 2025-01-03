SIX Exchanges Figures December And Full Year 2024

SIX publishes the monthly key figures for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange about the trading and listing activity in Switzerland and Spain

Combined Figures SIX & BME December MoM change YoY change YTD YTD change Turnover* in CHF million 108,804 -16.6% -4.6% 1,582,659 5.6% Turnover* in EUR million 116,257 -17.2% -5.0% 1,691,071 5.1% Transactions* 5,669,678 -15.6% -4.1% 77,942,376 4.3% SMI® 11,600.9 -1.4% 4.2% n.a. 4.2% IBEX35® 11,595 -0.4% 14.8% n.a. 14.8%

*includes all respective trading segments for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange except Financial Derivatives; exchange rate provided by the SIX currency converter, For indices, “YTD Change” refers to the change since beginning of the year,

BME

Equity trading volume rises 6% in 2024 to 318 billion euros

The year ends with 3 new listings on the stock exchange: Puig, Inmocemento and Cox

Fixed Income concentrates 22,160 transactions in 2024

Trading in IBEX 35 Options grew 45.7% during the year

The Spanish equity market closed the year with a 6% increase in trading volume to 318,005 million euros, after successfully completing the incorporation of three companies into its main market: Puig, Inmocemento and Cox. At December 31, the Spanish stock market had a capitalization of 1.3 billion, up 0.94% on the previous year. The IBEX35® also followed this positive trend, rising by 14.8%. Including dividends distributed, the index's total return reached 20%. At the end of the year, BME announced the launch of SpainAtMid, a new non-pre-transparency order book to make trading Spanish equities more attractive.

The BME Growth and BME Scaleup markets added 23 companies in 2024, with a total volume of 573.5 million euros in capital increases.

A total of 22,160 transactions were executed in BME's secondary fixed-income markets for an amount of close to 104 billion euros. New issues in the AIAF market channeled more than 360 billion euros of financing to the public and private sector. The MARF market received 14 new issuers and reached the figure of 161 companies that have used this market since its launch in 2013. The total volume issued was 16,583 million euros. Overall, 18 new green, social or sustainable bond issues by Spanish issuers were admitted to all BME's fixed-income markets during 2024.

The MEFF Derivatives market continued to improve its range of products and services for its clients and ended the year with an increase of 45.7% in accumulated volume in the year in IBEX 35 Options, while trading in Energy Derivatives increased by 27.9%.

BME (turnover in EUR million) December MoM change YoY change YTD YTD change Turnover Equities 23,781 -13.7% 5.6% 318,005 6.0% Turnover Fixed Income 4,724 -44.3% -29.4% 103,908 -43.5% Turnover ETFs 83 24.5% 6.6% 992 -23.6% Turnover Securitized Derivatives 19 -25.2% -19.6% 296 -22.5% Turnover total 28,607 -20.8% -2.4% 423,200 -12.9% Transactions Equities 2,114,064 -17.1% -7.8% 29,865,251 5.0% Transactions Fixed Income 1,060 -29.8% -35.2% 22,160 -30.0% Transactions ETFs 4,932 13.3% 5.6% 62,841 -26.3% Trans, Securitized Derivatives 3,292 -18.0% 10.0% 45,728 -15.4% Transactions total 2,123,348 -17.1% -7.7% 29,995,980 4.8% Nº Product Listed Fixed Income 287 5.5% -1.0% 3,881 -32.4% Capital listed via Fixed Income 35,368.0 31.7% 48.3% 367,404.3 -9.4% Nº Prod, Listed Secur, Derivatives 0 0.0% 0.0% 6,379 -8.6% BME Financial Derivatives Traded contracts December MoM change YoY change YTD YTD change Turnover (Mill Eur) IBEX 35® Future 389 -2.8% 2.8% 4,525 -2.0% 45,490 Mini IBEX 35® Future 44 -18.5% 17.4% 617 0.7% 520 IBEX 35® Options 118 11.1% 26.1% 815 45.7% 1,310 Stock Futures 1,023 -55.9% -6.0% 11,473 1.7% 63 Stock Options 1,358 96.8% -1.3% 10,994 -14.2% 1,508 Power Derivatives (MW) 191 -69.9% -73.9% 6,104 27.9% 14

Index December MoM change YTD change IBEX 35® 11,595 -0.4% 14.8% IBEX® Medium Cap 15,138 2.2% 11.7% IBEX® Small Cap 8,149 2.2% 2.6% IBEX® Growth 15 1,346 -8.0% -25.5% Vibex® 13 -3.5% 8.0%

SIX

Equities trading turnover full year 2024: CHF 791,851 million (previous year: CHF 802,466 million) with 44,621,354 transactions (43,548,082)

Swiss blue chip index SMI® at 11,600.9 points (+4.2% versus the end of 2023)

2 companies completed successful listings: Galderma and Sunrise

6 new product issuers and 1 trading participant joined

In the year 2024, two companies chose to issue and list equity securities on SIX Swiss Exchange: Galderma with a market capitalization of CHF 14.5 bn and Sunrise with CHF 3.2 bn. Galderma’s placement volume was around CHF 2.0 billion (excluding over-allotment option) which represents the largest IPO placement in Switzerland since 2017.

Equally important is the fact that companies that are already listed made active use of the Swiss capital market and were able to raise around CHF 2.3 billion via equity capital increases in the past year.

2024 was a strong year for raising debt capital with bonds. Around CHF 104 billion (CHF 116 billion in 2023) were raised, exceeding the CHF 100 billion mark for the third time in a row. In total, the bond segment saw 453 new listings (436 in 2023).

In the product segments, six new issuers joined SIX Swiss Exchange over the course of the year: the ETF issuer abrdn Investments, the ETP issuers Issuance.Swiss, UBS, HANetf and DWS Xtrackers, as well as the investment fund issuer Helvetia Asset Management.

In 2024, the number of ETFs available to investors surpassed the previous year’s record, with 1,885, while structured products reached 60,000 again. For the second time in a row, the number of newly listed structured products in a year passed the 100,000 threshold, reaching the new record of 110,792 (2023: 102,504), while 254 new ETFs were listed (2023: 150).

SIX (turnover in CHF million) December MoM change YoY change YTD YTD change Turnover Equities** 58,921 -15.6% 2.0% 791,851 -1.3% Turnover Fixed Income 12,491 -25.7% -45.8% 301,559 75.7% Turnover ETFs 9,890 6.4% 83.9% 84,149 31.0% Turn, Securitized Derivatives 729 -28.5% 23.3% 9,031 12.8% Turnover total 82,031 -15.4% -5.5% 1,186,590 13.4% Transactions Equities** 26,124 -15.2% -24.8% 407,790 -7.8% Transactions Fixed Income 235,363 -4.9% 55.8% 2,471,174 44.1% Transactions ETFs 32,173 -20.2% 11.5% 446,078 14.8% Trans. Secur. Derivatives 3,546,330 -14.6% -1.8% 47,946,396 4.0% Transactions total 26,124 -15.2% -24.8% 407,790 -7.8% Nº Product Listed Fixed Income 14 -65.9% -41.7% 453 3.9% Capital Raised via Fixed Income* 2,564 -58.6% -50.9% 103,822 -10.2% Nº Product Listed Secur. Derivatives 9,143 -7.3% 2.3% 110,792 8.1%

* million CHF

** incl. Funds + ETPs