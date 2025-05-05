Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

SIX Exchanges Figures April 2025

Date 05/05/2025

SIX publishes the monthly key figures of SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange on trading and listing activities in Switzerland and Spain.

Combined Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange & BME Exchange

Combined Figures*

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover in CHF mn

162,379

1.9%

29.8%

582,122

23.2%

Turnover in EUR mn

173,420 

3.9% 

35.3% 

621,706 

28.4% 

Transactions

9,906,270 

12.9% 

39.4% 

32,357,011 

14.7% 

SMI

12,117.0 

-3.8% 

7.6% 

n.a. 

4.5% 

IBEX 35

13,288.0 

1.2% 

22.4% 

n.a. 

14.6% 

*includes all respective trading segments for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange (except Financial Derivatives); for indices, ‘YTD Change’ refers to the change since beginning of the year. Exchange rate provided by the SIX currency converter.

Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange

  • Equity trading turnover +23.6% YTD
  • ETF trading turnover +130.6% YTD
  • Number of trades +21.2% YTD
  • SMI Index at 12,117.0 points at month end, +4.5% YTD

Segment

Month (in CHF mn)

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover Equities**

92,602

0.1%

34.4%

333,968

23.6%

Turnover Fixed Income

11,632 

4.7% 

39.2% 

44,168 

15.1% 

Turnover ETF

15,546 

25.3% 

150.5%

50,812

130.6%

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

810

9.6%

-5.0%

3,200

0.6%

Turnover Total

120,590

3.3%

43.1%

432,147

29.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Month

MOM Change

YOY Change

YTD

YTD Change

Transactions Equities**

5,915,352

21.8%

48.0%

18,793,449

19.2%

Transactions Fixed Income

32,024

7.8%

20.6%

115,618

-4.4%

Transactions ETF

375,680

20.8%

85.1%

1,241,651

71.8%

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

49,148

5.8%

25.7%

179,265

14.2%

Transactions Total

6,372,204

21.5%

49.4%

20,329,983

21.2%

**incl. Funds + ETPs. ***CHF Bonds

Product Listing

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

45

-23.7%

32.4%

190

47.3%

Volume Listed via Fixed Income  (CHF mn)

51

-23.9%

45.7%

213

59.0%

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

26,169

68.3%

154.1%

62,846

67.0%

Swiss Indices

Month End Reading

Change Versus End of Previous Month

Change Since End of Last Year

SMI® PR

12,117.0

-3.8%

4.5%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

1,960.5

-3.5%

2.3%

SMIM® PR

2,643.8

-1.9%

1.0%

SPI® TR

16,479.2

-1.9%

6.5%

SPI EXTRA® TR

5,334.8

0.5%

3.6%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

6,921.1

-0.5%

-0.6%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

4,374.5

3.1%

0.4%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

138.7

1.5%

0.1%

Key Figures BME Exchange

  • Turnover in Equities grows by 12.8% so far this year
  • Turnover in Fixed Income increases by 12.1% until April
  • The contracts traded in Stock Options increase by 71.8% in the year

Segment

Month (in EUR mn)

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover Equities

37,896

12.3%

14.6%

124,508

12.8%

Turnover Fixed Income

6,552

-25.5%

-26.6%

35,117

12.1%

Turnover ETF

149

40.6%

78.6%

436

14.1%

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

34

18.6%

-3.4%

112

27.0%

Turnover Total

44,630

4.6%

6.0%

160,173

12.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Month

MOM Change

YOY Change

YTD

YTD Change

Transactions Equities

3,512,719

12.9%

24.0%

11,964,922

5.0%

Transactions Fixed Income

1,102

-32.5%

-47.8%

6,229

-22.9%

Transactions ETF

13,931

49.2%

143.8%

36,163

63.6%

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

6,314

28.7%

55.7%

19,714

34.8%

Transactions Total

3,534,066

13.0%

24.3%

12,027,028

5.2%

Product Listing

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

277

-15.0%

-29.7%

1,176

-15.3%

Volume Listed via Fixed Income (in EUR mn)

28,472

-32.1%

13.9%

155,137

14.9%

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

1,134

42.3%

0.0%

4,218

47.9%

Financial Derivatives
Traded Contracts

Month

MOM Change

YOY
Change		YTDYTD
Change		Turnover
(EUR mn)

IBEX 35 Futures

420

0.7%

7.0%

1,618

6.7%

52,856

Mini IBEX 35 Futures

94

29.8%

48.4%

264

23.7%

1,178

IBEX 35 Options

30

91.0%

-60.3%

92

-65.4%

369

Stock Futures

16

-99.5%

-84.3%

3,341

-6.4%

29

Stock Options

1,777

21.9%

112.0%

5,818

71.8%

1,525

Power Derivatives (MW)

305

-20.1%

-49.1%

1,178

-59.8%

20

Spanish Indices

Month-End Reading

Change Versus End of Previous Month

Change Since End of Last Year

IBEX 35

13,288

1.2%

14.6%

IBEX Medium Cap

15,785

1.2%

4.3%

IBEX Small Cap

9,432

3.2%

15.7%

IBEX Grow 15

1,410

-5.3%

4.8%

VIBEX

16

-3.2%

19.8%

