SIX Exchanges Figures April 2023

Date 02/05/2023

SIX publishes the monthly key figures of SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange on trading and listing activities in Switzerland and Spain.

 

Combined Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange & BME Exchange

Due to a public holiday in Spain, these figures will be published on 3 May 2023.

Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange

  • Trading turnover of CHF 77.5 billion (-38.6% month-on-month) 
  • 3,453,072 transactions (-38.0% month-on-month)
  • SMI index at 11,437.1 points at the end of April (+3.0% month-on-month)

Segment

Month (in CHF mn)

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Turnover Equities**

 62,103 -39.2% -26.4% 302,742 -23.6%

Turnover Fixed Income

 11,155 -34.7% 3.9% 53,131 4.1%

Turnover ETF

 3,682 -37.4% -64.8% 19,152 -57.9%

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

 578 -48.6% -36.7% 3,150 -45.8%

Turnover Total

 77,518 -38.6% -27.2% 378,175 -24.1%

 

Month

MOM Change

 YOY Change YTD YTD Change

Transactions Equities**

 3,270,057 -38.3% -29.4% 16,495,632 -28.1%

Transactions Fixed Income

 34,898 -28.0% 55.0% 154,706 54.1%

Transactions ETF

 121,390 -28.6% -15.0% 573,783 -17.3%

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

 26,727 -43.2% -34.1% 147,242 -37.0%

Transactions Total

 3,453,072 -38.0% -28.6% 17,371,363 -27.6%

**incl. Funds + ETPs

Product Listing

Month

MOM Change

YOY ChangeYTDYTD Change

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

 26 -18.8% -44.7% 145 -2.0%

Volume Listed via Fixed Income  (CHF mn)

 6,615 -24.2% -20.3% 46,253 19.4%

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

 6,814 -36.4% 39.6% 36,953 47.4%

Swiss Indices

Month-End Reading

Change Versus End
of Previous Month

Change Since End of
Last Year

SMI® PR

 11,437.1 3.0% 6.6%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

 1,783.0 1.5% 8.7%

SMIM® PR

 2,748.3 0.2% 11.0%

SPI® TR

 15,073.0 3.6% 9.7%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 5,182.4 1.2% 11.3%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 6,660.9 1.9% 8.9%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 5,102.5 -1.1% 3.1%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 125.2 0.8% 2.3%

Key Figures BME Exchange

Due to a public holiday in Spain, these figures will be published on 3 May 2023.

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The website of SIX Swiss Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.

 

More Detailed Information

 

Statistical Monthly Report

Intraday Activity

