SIX Exchanges Figures: April 2023

- SIX publishes the monthly key figures for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange about the trading and listing activity in Switzerland and Spain
|
Combined Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchanges
|
Month
|
MoM change
|
YoY change
|
YTD
|
YTD change
|
Turnover* in CHF million
|
116,097
|
-36.2%
|
-23.2%
|
553,421
|
-19.1%
|
Turnover* in EUR million
|
118,222
|
-36.2%
|
-23.2%
|
563,549
|
-19.1%
|
Transactions*
|
5.408.415
|
-39.6%
|
-32.6%
|
28,092,287
|
-30.3%
|
SMI
|
11,437.1
|
3.0%
|
-5.7%
|
|
6.6%
|
IBEX35
|
9.241,0
|
0,1%
|
7.7%
|
|
12.3%
*includes all respective trading segments for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange except Financial Derivatives; exchange rate provided by the SIX currency converter. For indices, 'YTD Change' refers to the change since beginning of the year
BME
- Trading turnover in Equities in the month was 27,439 million euros, with 1.9 million transactions
- Trading turnover in the Fixed Income markets increased 45% so far this year
- The number of Ibex 35 Options contracts grew 778% in the month and 56.4% in the year
|
BME table (turnover in EUR million)
|
Month
|
MoM change
|
YoY change
|
YTD
|
YTD change
|
Turnover Equities
|
27,439
|
-26.0%
|
-25.3%
|
116,691
|
-20.3%
|
Turnover Fixed Income
|
11,763
|
-39.9%
|
35.5%
|
61,193
|
45.0%
|
Turnover ETFs
|
65
|
-64.3%
|
-53.0%
|
440
|
-36.8%
|
Turnover Securitized Derivatives
|
17
|
-55.7%
|
-52.4%
|
130
|
-8.7%
|
Turnover total
|
39,285
|
-30.9%
|
-13.8%
|
178,453
|
-5.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transactions Equities
|
1,945,693
|
-42.1%
|
-38.6%
|
10,712,649
|
-34.1%
|
Transactions Fixed Income
|
1,902
|
-42.2%
|
31.4%
|
10,785
|
53.1%
|
Transactions ETFs
|
4,611
|
-65.9%
|
-36.5%
|
31,522
|
-20.6%
|
Transactions Securitized Derivatives
|
3,137
|
-54.6%
|
-44.4%
|
19,968
|
-35.1%
|
Transactions total
|
1,955,343
|
-42.3%
|
-38.6%
|
10,774,924
|
-34.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number Product Listings Fixed Income
|
483
|
-22.0%
|
98.8%
|
2,165.0
|
166.0%
|
Capital listed via Fixed Income
|
31,612.0
|
-31.6%
|
-16.3%
|
177,106.1
|
11.7%
|
Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives
|
nd
|
nd
|
nd
|
2.991
|
30.1%
|
BME Financial Derivatives Traded contracts
|
Month
|
MoM change
|
YoY change
|
YTD
|
YTD change
|
Turnover (Mill Eur)
|
IBEX 35 Future
|
335
|
-29.2%
|
-18.4%
|
1554
|
-22.2%
|
31,329.3
|
Mini IBEX 35 Future
|
33
|
-57.4%
|
-55.2%
|
199
|
-50.7%
|
305.1
|
IBEX 35 Options
|
17
|
-72.9%
|
-85.9%
|
258
|
-50.7%
|
159.3
|
Stock Futures
|
92
|
-98.4%
|
778.3%
|
6149
|
56.4%
|
35.7
|
Stock Options
|
764
|
-40.8%
|
-32.4%
|
4489
|
8.7%
|
735.7
|
Power Derivatives (MW)
|
294,846
|
-40.0%
|
-42.1%
|
1,732,825
|
-57.9%
|
27.6
|
Index
|
Month
|
MoM change
|
YoY change
|
YTD change
|
Ibex 35
|
9.241,0
|
0,1%
|
7,7%
|
12,3%
|
Ibex Medium Cap
|
13.461,3
|
-1,8%
|
1,8%
|
5,2%
|
Ibex Small Cap
|
7.860,2
|
-2,3%
|
-7,6%
|
9,4%
|
Ibex Growth 15
|
2.313,5
|
-3,5%
|
-3,5%
|
-2,9%
|
Vibex
|
15,0
|
-3,4%
|
-33,2%
|
-7,9%
SIX
- Trading turnover of CHF 77.5 billion (-38.6% month-on-month)
- 3,453,072 transactions (-38.0% month-on-month)
- SMI index at 11,437.1 points at the end of April (+3.0% month-on-month)
|
SIX table (turnover in CHF million)
|
Month
|
MoM change
|
YoY change
|
YTD
|
YTD change
|
|
Turnover Equities**
|
62,103
|
-39.2%
|
-26.4%
|
302,742
|
-23.6%
|
|
Turnover Fixed Income
|
11,155
|
-34.7%
|
3.9%
|
53,131
|
4.1%
|
|
Turnover ETFs
|
3,682
|
-37.4%
|
-64.8%
|
19,152
|
-57.9%
|
|
Turnover Securitized Derivatives
|
578
|
-48.6%
|
-36.7%
|
3,150
|
-45.8%
|
|
Turnover total
|
77,518
|
-38.6%
|
-27.2%
|
378,175
|
-24.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transactions Equities**
|
3,270,057
|
-38.3%
|
-29.4%
|
16,495,632
|
-28.1%
|
|
Transactions Fixed Income
|
34,898
|
-28.0%
|
55.0%
|
154,706
|
54.1%
|
|
Transactions ETFs
|
121,390
|
-28.6%
|
-15.0%
|
573,783
|
-17.3%
|
|
Transactions Securitized Derivatives
|
26,727
|
-43.2%
|
-34.1%
|
147,242
|
-37.0%
|
|
Transactions total
|
3,453,072
|
-38.0%
|
-28.6%
|
17,371,363
|
-27.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number Product Listings Fixed Income
|
26
|
-18.8%
|
-44.7%
|
145
|
-2.0%
|
|
Capital Raised via Fixed Income (million CHF)
|
6,615
|
-24.2%
|
-20.3%
|
46.253
|
19.4%
|
|
Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives
|
6,814
|
-36.4%
|
39.6%
|
36,953
|
47.4%
|
|
** incl. Funds + ETPs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Month
|
MoM change
|
YOY change
|
YTD change
|
SMI® PR
|
11,437.1
|
3.0%
|
-5.7%
|
6.6%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|
1,783.0
|
1.5%
|
-4.9%
|
8.7%
|
SMIM® PR
|
2,748.3
|
0.2%
|
-6.1%
|
11.0%
|
SPI® TR
|
15,073.0
|
3.6%
|
-3.4%
|
9.7%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|
5,182.4
|
1.2%
|
-2.5%
|
11.3%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|
6,660.9
|
1.9%
|
-3.8%
|
8.9%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|
5,102.5
|
-1.1%
|
-5.4%
|
3.1%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|
125.2
|
0.8%
|
-2.4%
|
2.3%