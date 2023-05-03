SIX Exchanges Figures: April 2023

SIX publishes the monthly key figures for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange about the trading and listing activity in Switzerland and Spain

Combined Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchanges Month MoM change YoY change YTD YTD change Turnover* in CHF million 116,097 -36.2% -23.2% 553,421 -19.1% Turnover* in EUR million 118,222 -36.2% -23.2% 563,549 -19.1% Transactions* 5.408.415 -39.6% -32.6% 28,092,287 -30.3% SMI 11,437.1 3.0% -5.7% 6.6% IBEX35 9.241,0 0,1% 7.7% 12.3%

*includes all respective trading segments for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange except Financial Derivatives; exchange rate provided by the SIX currency converter. For indices, 'YTD Change' refers to the change since beginning of the year

BME

Trading turnover in Equities in the month was 27,439 million euros, with 1.9 million transactions

Trading turnover in the Fixed Income markets increased 45% so far this year

The number of Ibex 35 Options contracts grew 778% in the month and 56.4% in the year

BME table (turnover in EUR million) Month MoM change YoY change YTD YTD change Turnover Equities 27,439 -26.0% -25.3% 116,691 -20.3% Turnover Fixed Income 11,763 -39.9% 35.5% 61,193 45.0% Turnover ETFs 65 -64.3% -53.0% 440 -36.8% Turnover Securitized Derivatives 17 -55.7% -52.4% 130 -8.7% Turnover total 39,285 -30.9% -13.8% 178,453 -5.8% Transactions Equities 1,945,693 -42.1% -38.6% 10,712,649 -34.1% Transactions Fixed Income 1,902 -42.2% 31.4% 10,785 53.1% Transactions ETFs 4,611 -65.9% -36.5% 31,522 -20.6% Transactions Securitized Derivatives 3,137 -54.6% -44.4% 19,968 -35.1% Transactions total 1,955,343 -42.3% -38.6% 10,774,924 -34.1% Number Product Listings Fixed Income 483 -22.0% 98.8% 2,165.0 166.0% Capital listed via Fixed Income 31,612.0 -31.6% -16.3% 177,106.1 11.7% Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives nd nd nd 2.991 30.1%

BME Financial Derivatives Traded contracts Month MoM change YoY change YTD YTD change Turnover (Mill Eur) IBEX 35 Future 335 -29.2% -18.4% 1554 -22.2% 31,329.3 Mini IBEX 35 Future 33 -57.4% -55.2% 199 -50.7% 305.1 IBEX 35 Options 17 -72.9% -85.9% 258 -50.7% 159.3 Stock Futures 92 -98.4% 778.3% 6149 56.4% 35.7 Stock Options 764 -40.8% -32.4% 4489 8.7% 735.7 Power Derivatives (MW) 294,846 -40.0% -42.1% 1,732,825 -57.9% 27.6

Index Month MoM change YoY change YTD change Ibex 35 9.241,0 0,1% 7,7% 12,3% Ibex Medium Cap 13.461,3 -1,8% 1,8% 5,2% Ibex Small Cap 7.860,2 -2,3% -7,6% 9,4% Ibex Growth 15 2.313,5 -3,5% -3,5% -2,9% Vibex 15,0 -3,4% -33,2% -7,9%

SIX

Trading turnover of CHF 77.5 billion (-38.6% month-on-month)

3,453,072 transactions (-38.0% month-on-month)

SMI index at 11,437.1 points at the end of April (+3.0% month-on-month)