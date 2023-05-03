BV_Trial Banner.gif
SIX Exchanges Figures: April 2023

Date 03/05/2023

  • SIX publishes the monthly key figures for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange about the trading and listing activity in Switzerland and Spain

 

 

 

Combined Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchanges

Month

MoM change

YoY change

YTD

YTD change

Turnover* in CHF million

116,097

-36.2%

-23.2%

553,421

-19.1%

Turnover* in EUR million

118,222

-36.2%

-23.2%

563,549

-19.1%

Transactions*

5.408.415

-39.6%

-32.6%

28,092,287

-30.3%

SMI

11,437.1

3.0%

-5.7%

 

6.6%

IBEX35

9.241,0

0,1%

7.7%

 

12.3%

*includes all respective trading segments for SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange except Financial Derivatives; exchange rate provided by the SIX currency converter. For indices, 'YTD Change' refers to the change since beginning of the year

BME

  • Trading turnover in Equities in the month was 27,439 million euros, with 1.9 million transactions
  • Trading turnover in the Fixed Income markets  increased 45% so far this year
  • The number of Ibex 35 Options contracts grew 778% in the month and 56.4% in the year

BME table (turnover in EUR million)

Month

MoM change

YoY change

YTD

YTD change

Turnover Equities

27,439

-26.0%

-25.3%

116,691

-20.3%

Turnover Fixed Income

11,763

-39.9%

35.5%

61,193

45.0%

Turnover ETFs

65

-64.3%

-53.0%

440

-36.8%

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

17

-55.7%

-52.4%

130

-8.7%

Turnover total

39,285

-30.9%

-13.8%

178,453

-5.8%
 

 

 

 

 

 

Transactions Equities

1,945,693

-42.1%

-38.6%

10,712,649

-34.1%

Transactions Fixed Income

1,902

-42.2%

31.4%

10,785

53.1%

Transactions ETFs

4,611

-65.9%

-36.5%

31,522

-20.6%

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

3,137

-54.6%

-44.4%

19,968

-35.1%

Transactions total

1,955,343

-42.3%

-38.6%

10,774,924

-34.1%
 

 

 

 

 

 

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

483

-22.0%

98.8%

2,165.0

166.0%

Capital listed via Fixed Income

31,612.0

-31.6%

-16.3%

177,106.1

11.7%

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

nd

nd

nd

2.991

30.1%

BME Financial Derivatives Traded contracts

Month

MoM change

YoY change

YTD

YTD change

Turnover (Mill Eur)

IBEX 35 Future

335

-29.2%

-18.4%

1554

-22.2%

31,329.3

Mini  IBEX 35  Future

33

-57.4%

-55.2%

199

-50.7%

305.1

IBEX 35 Options

17

-72.9%

-85.9%

258

-50.7%

159.3

Stock Futures

92

-98.4%

778.3%

6149

56.4%

35.7

Stock Options

764

-40.8%

-32.4%

4489

8.7%

735.7

Power Derivatives (MW)

294,846

-40.0%

-42.1%

1,732,825

-57.9%

27.6

Index

Month

MoM change

YoY change

YTD change

Ibex 35

9.241,0

0,1%

7,7%

12,3%

Ibex Medium Cap

13.461,3

-1,8%

1,8%

5,2%

Ibex Small Cap

7.860,2

-2,3%

-7,6%

9,4%

Ibex Growth 15

2.313,5

-3,5%

-3,5%

-2,9%

Vibex

15,0

-3,4%

-33,2%

-7,9%

SIX

  • Trading turnover of CHF 77.5 billion (-38.6% month-on-month) 
  • 3,453,072 transactions (-38.0% month-on-month)
  • SMI index at 11,437.1 points at the end of April (+3.0% month-on-month)

SIX table (turnover in CHF million)

Month

MoM change

YoY change

YTD

YTD change

 

Turnover Equities**

62,103

-39.2%

-26.4%

302,742

-23.6%

 

Turnover Fixed Income

11,155

-34.7%

3.9%

53,131

4.1%

 

Turnover ETFs

3,682

-37.4%

-64.8%

19,152

-57.9%

 

Turnover Securitized Derivatives

578

-48.6%

-36.7%

3,150

-45.8%

 

Turnover total

77,518

-38.6%

-27.2%

378,175

-24.1%

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transactions Equities**

3,270,057

-38.3%

-29.4%

16,495,632

-28.1%

 

Transactions Fixed Income

34,898

-28.0%

55.0%

154,706

54.1%

 

Transactions ETFs

121,390

-28.6%

-15.0%

573,783

-17.3%

 

Transactions Securitized Derivatives

26,727

-43.2%

-34.1%

147,242

-37.0%

 

Transactions total

3,453,072

-38.0%

-28.6%

17,371,363

-27.6%

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number Product Listings Fixed Income

26

-18.8%

-44.7%

145

-2.0%

 

Capital Raised via Fixed Income (million CHF)

6,615

-24.2%

-20.3%

46.253

19.4%

 

Number Product Listings Securitized Derivatives

6,814

-36.4%

39.6%

36,953

47.4%

 

 

 

** incl. Funds + ETPs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Index

Month

MoM change

YOY change

YTD change

SMI® PR

11,437.1

3.0%

-5.7%

6.6%

SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR

1,783.0

1.5%

-4.9%

8.7%

SMIM® PR

2,748.3

0.2%

-6.1%

11.0%

SPI® TR

15,073.0

3.6%

-3.4%

9.7%

SPI EXTRA® TR

5,182.4

1.2%

-2.5%

11.3%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

6,660.9

1.9%

-3.8%

8.9%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

5,102.5

-1.1%

-5.4%

3.1%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

125.2

0.8%

-2.4%

2.3%
