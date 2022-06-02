SIX Exchange Regulation Initiates Investigation Against Swissquote Group Holding Ltd

On 2 June 2022, SIX Exchange Regulation AG (SER) initiated an investigation against Swissquote Group Holding Ltd due to a potential violation of the rules on ad hoc publicity.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that there are sufficient indications of a violation of regulations. For this reason, SER initiated an investigation against Swissquote Group Holding Ltd on 2 June 2022. The potential violation relates to the rules on ad hoc publicity and is linked to the disclosure of price sensitive facts.



As part of the investigation, SER is examining whether there has been an actual violation of the regulations.



No further details will be communicated with regard to the ongoing proceedings. SER will provide information about the final outcome of the proceedings.