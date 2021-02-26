SIX: eBill Breaks The Barrier Of Two Million Users

eBill is the digital invoice for Switzerland. It arrives directly in e-banking and can be paid from any location – without paper and with less effort than with conventional invoices. This week, SIX recorded over two million registered eBill users for the first time. SIX develops and operates the eBill infrastructure and also processed twice as many transactions in the pandemic year 2020 as it had in 2019.
With eBill, invoices arrive in the same place as where they are paid: the user'sown e-banking. Consumers no longer wishing to receive invoices in the mail can log into the e-banking of their respective bank and activate eBill. That way, they can save time and effort and cut down on their use of paper at the same time. The invoices are processed entirely digitally and stored securely and manageably in e-banking. The payment process also dispenses with the need to type in long sequences of numbers. Both consumers and companies profit from the benefits of the service. There are around 100 banks in Switzerland already offering eBill to their customers.
More information about eBill is available here:
www.eBill.ch
www.pay-simple.ch