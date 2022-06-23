SIX Digital Exchange Launches SDX Web3 Services, Offering Financial Institutions A Suite Of Future-Proof Solutions Including Institutional-Grade Cryptocurrency Services

SDX Web3 Services – the new service portfolio from SIX Digital Exchange (SDX) – is a range of offerings specifically conceived for institutional clients. SDX Web3 Services will support the safe and secure adoption by financial institutions of the next iteration of the World Wide Web, one that is based on blockchain technology and decentralized applications. Initially, SDX Web3 Services will include cornerstone products for digital assets including custody and non-custodial staking.

SDX Web3 Services are targeted at the institutional client segment and will initially focus on the most prominent applications of Web3: cryptocurrencies, NFTs and other asset tokens. SDX considers the provision of industrial-strength, institutional-grade foundational infrastructure delivered by an efficient, secure and stable provider such as SIX as an essential step towards establishing the levels of trust needed for the further adoption of this evolving technology.

The launch of SDX Web3 Services represents a milestone in the evolution of institutional markets as they adopt Web3 technologies. The initial offering will include two key enablers of this market transition: custody and non-custodial staking.

SDX Web3 Services for institutional custody

SDX Web3 Services offer fully secure digital asset custody services to institutional clients. Starting with key cryptocurrencies and expanding into other classes of tokens, these services include key storage, transaction execution and monitoring with banking-grade compliance standards, automated reporting and blockchain management.

SDX Web3 Services for institutional non-custodial staking

SDX Web3 Services provide fully managed validator infrastructure and APIs to enable reliable and secure non-custodial staking. Starting with Ethereum, SDX will offer institutional clients a simple and secure process to launch new validators and generate yield for their clients.

According to David Newns, Head of SDX, “The institutional adoption of digital assets requires trusted institutional-grade services. Our track record at SIX in providing innovative, functionally rich, efficient, and secure capital markets technology – coupled with SIX Digital Exchange’s deep expertise in digital assets and blockchain – means that SDX is perfectly positioned to help our clients in managing their Web3 activities in a safe and secure manner by providing those clients with the highest standard of Web3 infrastructure services”.

“The launch of SDX Web3 Services is a significant step forward for the industry and, in particular, for investors. There are very few globally respected and regulated market infrastructure providers such as SIX supporting clients in their transition to Web3 as a whole and, specifically, to the cryptocurrency space. This move not only allows SDX to broaden its product portfolio in the service of its direct clients but also in the interests of end investors and the entire ecosystem,” says Thomas Zeeb, Global Head of Exchanges, SIX and Chairman SIX Digital Exchange.