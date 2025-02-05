SIX Bolsters Asian Market Data Access With ThaiQuest Partnership

Leading Thai financial market solutions firm ThaiQuest has agreed a multi-year partnership with SIX, the global financial data and market infrastructure provider, to access comprehensive market data from SIX and enhance its financial information business. As of today, ThaiQuest will gain seamless access to the SIX financial data universe via SIX Web API, a modern data gateway designed especially for digital financial platforms.

The strategic partnership aims to bolster ThaiQuest’s data services by integrating comprehensive market insights from SIX, ultimately providing its users more accurate market data and enhancing the overall user experience. The partnership also reflects both companies’ commitment to delivering top-tier financial information and innovative solutions to their clients.

Key Points of the Partnership:

Seamless Data Integration: Comprehensive and reliable market data from SIX will be fully integrated into ThaiQuest’s terminals, offering users seamless access to the highest-quality financial information.

Commitment to Asian Market: This partnership exemplifies the dedication from SIX to establish a strong presence in Asia, reflecting its acknowledgement of the region’s dynamic financial landscape and its intention to collaborate with Thailand’s leading market data provider, ThaiQuest.

Advancement in Technology: Leveraging the cutting-edge SIX Web API, this partnership introduces state-of-the-art web technology, enabling efficient data processing, real-time delivery, and an enhanced user experience for financial professionals.

Matthew Nurse, Global Product Director, Financial Information at SIX, commented: “We are delighted to partner with ThaiQuest and strengthen our support for financial markets across Asia. The financial data and API toolset from SIX is the ideal fit for digital applications and platforms, built for reliability and scale.”

Pongsaya Hongswadhi, ThaiQuest’s Chief Executive Officer, added: “This partnership represents a step forward for ThaiQuest, as we continue to innovate and enhance our offerings. With the reliable data and modern API technology from SIX, we’re better equipped to serve our clients and meet the demands of a rapidly evolving financial landscape.”

