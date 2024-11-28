SIX Appoints Bjørn Sibbern As New CEO

The Board of Directors of SIX has appointed Bjørn Sibbern as new CEO effective 1 January 2025. Bjørn Sibbern will succeed Jos Dijsselhof, who will step down to pursue a new professional opportunity in the Middle East after seven years with SIX. Jos Dijsselhof successfully developed SIX commercially and expanded it internationally.

Bjørn Sibbern will take over as CEO of SIX on 1 January 2025. Since the beginning of 2024, he has been leading the international exchange business of SIX as Global Head Exchanges and a member of the Group Executive Board. Bjørn Sibbern has more than two decades of experience in capital markets for highly regarded institutions, including various international positions at Nasdaq, OMX Exchanges and as CEO of E*TRADE Bank Denmark. A Danish national, he holds an Executive MBA, a diploma in Business Administration and an MSc in Economics and Business Law from the Copenhagen Business School.

Thomas Wellauer, Chairman of SIX, commented: "I am delighted that in Bjørn, we have been able to appoint a proven and highly connected capital markets expert from our ranks as new CEO. Since joining SIX a year ago, we have experienced Bjørn as a strong, highly motivated and proactive leader. With his excellent track record, Bjørn has the necessary international expertise and leadership qualities to further pursue and accelerate the growth path of SIX”.

Since joining SIX as CEO in 2018, Jos Dijsselhof has played a pivotal role in developing the company commercially and expanding its international presence. He successfully implemented the strategic realignment of SIX with the sale of the card business to Worldline and further diversified the company’s business portfolio.

Under his leadership, SIX executed key acquisitions – most notably the purchase of the Spanish Stock Exchange BME – along with other international investments, particularly in the financial information sector, which have driven substantial and sustainable growth.

Jos Dijsselhof will remain at SIX until the end of February 2025 and ensure a smooth transition.

Thomas Wellauer, Chairman of SIX, commented: "On behalf of the Board of Directors of SIX, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Jos for his dedicated leadership. Over the past seven years, he has strengthened the international footprint of SIX, championed innovation such as SDX, and has been instrumental in transforming and modernizing the corporate culture of SIX, thus positioning the company for further success. We wish Jos all the best in his new endeavors."

High-resolution picture of Bjørn Sibbern