Siren And Flashpoint Partner In Response To Growing Hybrid Threats

Siren, the all-in-one investigation company, and Flashpoint, the leader in threat data and intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a unified environment to streamline end-to-end investigations, surface hidden connections, and drive timely, intelligence-led decisions for security and intelligence teams.

As geopolitical tensions rise, and hybrid threats, combining cyber, physical, and informational tactics, impact both private and public sectors, organizations face increasing challenges from sophisticated adversaries. This partnership brings together two industry leaders to meet that challenge head-on. By integrating Flashpoint’s exclusive, human-augmented threat intelligence directly into Siren’s advanced investigative platform, teams gain the ability to detect, investigate, and respond to complex risks faster and with greater confidence.

Flashpoint’s curated, primary-source data provides unique depth and context, empowering investigators to initiate new inquiries and solve cases by uncovering hidden connections. Siren’s open architecture allows this intelligence to be combined with a broad range of OSINT and internal data sources, including social media, law enforcement records, cyber threat feeds, and blockchain analytics. The integrated solution offers a flexible, unified environment tailored to each organization’s needs, supporting various applications including public safety, fraud prevention, anti money laundering, and cryptocurrency crime.

This collaboration is especially timely as financial cyber threats and blockchain-related risks continue to escalate, as it delivers actionable insights to protect assets and maintain trust in an increasingly digital economy.

“By embedding Flashpoint’s uniquely curated, human-augmented intelligence into Siren’s workflows, we’re delivering an end-to-end solution that accelerates investigations and generates actionable insights with unmatched speed and precision,” said Rachel Kavanagh, CMO of Siren.

"In a world of increasingly sophisticated and converging threats, the ability to access and action comprehensive intelligence is paramount," stated Andrew Borene, Flashpoint Executive Director for International Markets and Global Security. "This integration delivers on that need. Combining Flashpoint’s unmatched collections with Siren’s investigative power gives multinational organizations a more actionable view of their risk landscape.”

The OSINT market is rapidly growing, valued at $13.5 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $43.3 billion by 2033, driven by demand for real-time, cross-domain intelligence.

This partnership addresses that demand by offering:

A unified end-to-end investigation experience - One interface to analyze Flashpoint collections alongside Publicly and Commercially Available Information (PAI and CAI), social media, law enforcement data, cyber threat intelligence, blockchain analytics, geospatial sources, and more.





Faster time to insight - Integrated link analysis, relational search, and advanced visualization tools surface critical connections in seconds.





Integrated link analysis, relational search, and advanced visualization tools surface critical connections in seconds. Trusted, primary-source intelligence - Flashpoint’s global collections—enriched by human experts and AI—bring unmatched depth and relevance to every investigation.

Siren and Flashpoint provide a comprehensive, scalable solution that equips intelligence teams to understand, anticipate, and respond to emerging threats with confidence, regardless of how complex or fast-moving the geopolitical environment may be.

Live demos of the integrated solution are available upon request.