Sir Eion - NZX Recognises A Giant Of The Capital Markets

The NZX Board and Management today recognised the passing of a “giant of the capital markets” in New Zealand, Sir Eion Edgar.
NZX Chief Executive, Mark Peterson, said Sir Eion took an interest in the sharemarket from an early age while at school, and went on to play a truly outstanding role in the development and evolution of New Zealand’s Exchange.
“He was an absolute giant and champion of the New Zealand sharemarket over the past 50 years – both through his leadership at Forsyth Barr, as a director and Chairman of the Exchange, and working for the wider good of our country.”
“We are fortunate to have had someone like Sir Eion in our corner, who had the foresight, capability and passion to give so much of his life to building the capital markets ecosystem we have today – and particularly New Zealand’s Stock Exchange, Te Paehoko o Aotearoa, as a natural home for Kiwi companies and ensuring domestic investors have easy and ready access to the wonderful pipeline of home-grown companies.”
NZX Chair, James Miller said: “Our thoughts are with Lady Jan Edgar, Jonty, Hamish and Adam, and his wider family, the team at Forsyth Barr and his many friends.”
Mr Miller said NZX would be incorporating a tribute to Sir Eion in The New Zealand Capital Markets Centre due to open as the company’s new Auckland office in August 2021.