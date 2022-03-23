Single Rulebook Wins ‘Most Innovative Project 2022’ At The A-Team Innovation Awards 2022

Single Rulebook, a leading and integrated software platform for the management of regulatory rules, has won ‘Most Innovative Project 2022’ at the A-Team Innovation Awards for its new Exchange Rulebooks technology solution that helps industry participants monitor regulatory change resulting from amendments to Exchange Rulebooks, Exchange Notices and Circulars, on one digital platform.
The winners of the A-Team Innovation Awards are selected by the A-Team editorial team and Innovation Advisory Board, which comprises key people in the financial technology industry. The awards are designed to recognise companies at the forefront of innovation within the industry.
Single Rulebook’s easy-to-use platform and highly relevant search functionality allows firms to find the regulation they are looking for quickly and efficiently. The platform’s annotation feature also enables teams and organisations to share interpretations on regulation by adding comments and notes to specific rules and articles. From building a regulatory change management framework to tracking and auditing decision making on important regulations, Single Rulebook is helping to transform the way the industry manages regulation.
Angela Wilbraham, CEO of the A-Team Group, who hosted the A-Team Innovation Awards 2022, commented “There are incredible innovations in the world of capital markets data and technology. We congratulate Single Rulebook on winning the Most Innovative Project 2022 award in recognition of their services which enable their customers to navigate complexities of regulation on one digital platform.”
Wim Nelen, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Single Rulebook, commented: “We are honoured to have been selected as the winner of the Most Innovative Project 2022. Many financial and trading firms struggle with the multitude of exchange updates and rulebook changes, so providing a service that allows them to manage these updates on a single digital platform removes the burden and challenges they currently face.”