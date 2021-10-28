Single Rulebook Wins ‘Best Regulatory Change Management Solution’ At The RegTech Insight APAC Awards 2021

Single Rulebook, a leading and integrated software platform for the management of regulatory rules, has won ‘Best Regulatory Change Management Solution’ at the RegTech Insight APAC Awards 2021 for its innovative technology that enables firms to search, share and manage regulatory rules on one digital platform.
The RegTech Insight APAC Awards celebrate providers of leading RegTech solutions, services and consultancy. The awards are uniquely designed to recognise both start-up and established providers who are finding creative solutions to solve regulatory challenges that span a wide range of rules and regulations.
Single Rulebook’s easy-to-use platform and highly relevant search functionality allows firms and clients to find the right regulation or information they’re looking for quickly and efficiently. Single Rulebook’s annotation feature also provides a platform for teams and organisations to share interpretations on regulation by adding comments and notes to specific rules and articles. From building a regulatory change management framework to tracking and auditing decision making on important regulations, Single Rulebook is helping to transform the way the industry manages regulation.
“Many congratulations to Single Rulebook for winning Best Regulatory Change Management Solution in our inaugural RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2021. It’s a real vote of confidence from across our readership of 30,000+ senior technology officers and RegTech specialists, who selected Single Rulebook as the clear winner in a very competitive field,” said Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer of A-Team Group, which hosts the RegTech Insight Awards.”
Wim Nelen, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Single Rulebook, commented: “What an honour to have been voted the winner of ‘Best Regulatory Change Management Solution APAC’ by both our existing clients and the industry at large. Navigating the multitude of complex regulatory rules has been a huge burden on firms but with our service they can now manage regulation on one digital platform.”